Entrepreneur Tinkov renounces Russian citizenship over Ukraine war

FILE PHOTO: Tinkoff Bank Board Chairman attends the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
·2 min read

(Reuters) - Serial entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov has renounced his Russian citizenship, saying he does not want to be associated with "fascism" or people who collaborate with "killers".

In an Instagram post published on Tuesday, the 54-year-old founder of Tinkoff Bank wrote: "I decided to renounce my Russian citizenship after Russia invasion of independent Ukraine. I am against this war, and the killing of peaceful people."

Tinkov, whose upstart digital credit card company, TCS Group Holding, grew to become one of Russia's largest financial institutions, has been an outspoken critic of the invasion and President Vladimir Putin.

He was forced to sell his 35% stake in TCS, Tinkoff Bank's parent, to Russian metals magnate Vladimir Potanin in April, following a string of anti-war comments.

Tinkov said an original Instagram post published on Monday, with a picture of a certificate renouncing his citizenship as of Oct. 26, had "mysteriously disappeared".

Tinkov also said on Tuesday he was suing to force the bank to stop using his name.

"My name should not be associated with fascism," Tinkov said. "I hate when my brand/name is associated with the bank that collaborates with killers and blood."

The bank, for its part, said it had full legal rights to the use of the Tinkoff brand, the TASS news agency reported.

The tycoon, who has likened himself to British billionaire Richard Branson and was worth almost $10 billion at his peak, launched electronics, frozen food and beer brands before setting up Tinkoff Bank in the mid-2000s.

Before he sold his stake, Britain imposed sanctions on Tinkov, saying he was "receiving benefits from the Russian government" through his stake in a systemically important company.

Tinkov is believed to live in London, where he underwent years of treatment for leukaemia. He says he now has no business interests in Russia.

Tinkoff previously held U.S. citizenship, but renounced that around the time Tinkoff Bank went public in 2013 in what Washington said was an attempt to avoid tax liabilities.

Tinkov reached a $500 million settlement with the Justice Department last year.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine hit by water, power cuts after Russian missile strikes

    Ukraine suffered sweeping blackouts and water supplies were cut for 80 percent of Kyiv residents on Monday after another wave of Russian missile strikes on key infrastructure. The Ukrainian army said "more than 50" cruise missiles were launched at targets across the country, days after Russia blamed Ukraine for drone attacks on its fleet in the Black Sea. The army said many missiles were shot down by air defences but Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said they had caused power cuts in "hundreds" of areas across seven Ukrainian regions. Several blasts were heard in the capital Kyiv. "Currently, due to the emergency situation in Kyiv, 80 percent of consumers remain without water supply," the city's mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram. "Engineers are also working to restore power to 350,000 homes in Kyiv that were left without electricity," he added. In the west of Kyiv, an AFP journalist saw over 100 people waiting patiently to collect water from a park fountain after their supply was cut off by the Russian attack. All of them carried empty plastic bottles to be filled. "Russian terrorists have again launched a massive attack against electricity installations," said the deputy head of Ukraine's presidency, Kyrylo Tymoshenko. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter: "Instead of fighting on the battlefield, Russia fights civilians." The Russian army confirmed it had carried out cruise missile strikes and said they had all reached their intended targets. - 'Cold winter ahead' - Three missiles struck a site to the north of Kyiv, a soldier close to the target told AFP. "It is dangerous here because there could be more strikes," the soldier said at a blocked crossroads. In a nearby town, Mila Ryabova, 39, told AFP she was woken by between eight and 10 "powerful explosions". "We were together with my family, preparing my daughter for school, but now there is no electricity in our house and at school," said Ryabova, a translator. "I'm not afraid of anything. (Some people) are still in shelters now, but not us. "But we are worrying and talking about opportunities to move abroad, because there is a cold winter ahead. We may not have electricity, heat supply. It can be hard to handle, especially with a small child." Previous strikes this month have already destroyed around a third of Ukraine's power stations. In Moldova, the government said a Russian missile shot down by Ukrainian air defences fell on a village in the north of the country, but without causing any injuries. The country's interior ministry said the missile fell on the village of Naslavcea close to the Ukrainian border. - Grain deal - Monday's attack comes after Russia pulled out of a landmark agreement that allowed vital grain shipments via a maritime safety corridor. The July deal to unlock grain exports signed between warring nations Russia and Ukraine -- and brokered by Turkey and the United Nations -- is critical to easing the global food crisis caused by the conflict. But Russia announced Saturday it would suspend its participation in the deal after accusing Kyiv of a "massive" drone attack on its Black Sea fleet, which Ukraine labelled a "false pretext". Sevastopol in Moscow-annexed Crimea has been targeted several times in recent months and serves as the fleet's headquarters and a logistical hub for operations in Ukraine. Despite Russia's decision, at least 10 cargo ships loaded with grain and other agricultural products left Ukrainian ports Monday, according to a marine traffic website. But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that continuing grain exports without Russian participation was "hardly feasible". "It takes on a different character, much more risky, dangerous," he said. In all, 12 ships were due to leave Ukraine on Monday and four were to head to the country, according to the Joint Coordination Centre that has been overseeing the agreement. "Civilian cargo ships can never be a military target or held hostage. The food must flow," Amir Abdulla, UN Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative, said on Twitter. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose country has stayed neutral throughout the eight-month war in Ukraine, vowed to pursue efforts to keep the agreement in force despite Russia's moves. "Although Russia acts hesitantly... we will resolutely continue our efforts to serve humanity," Erdogan said in a televised address. burs/dt/raz

  • 'The city embraced me': Joe Haden gets one more chance to feel Browns fans' love

    Joe Haden spent the first seven years of his career feeling the love from Browns fans. He'll get that again during Monday's game against Cincinnati.

  • UK warns Russia of severe consequences if nuclear weapons used in Ukraine

    Britain on Monday warned Russian President Vladimir Putin of severe consequences if Moscow uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying such a step would change the nature of the conflict. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly also urged Russia not to impede grain exports, and said that "increasingly desperate statements" from the Kremlin were designed to distract from its faltering war effort. Putin has said that Russia hasn't talked about using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying instead that Kyiv could create and detonate a "dirty bomb".

  • Revolut co-founder Storonsky renounced Russian citizenship ‘some time ago’

    The co-founder of the Revolut FinTech startup, Nikolay Storonsky Jr., has renounced his Russian citizenship, the Russian edition of Forbes business magazine reported on Oct. 31, with reference to a company representative.

  • Russia disassembling imported equipment for military purposes, says chief-of-staff

    The Russians have begun to disassemble imported equipment to use for spare parts for military purposes, presidential chief-of-staff Andriy Yermak reported via Telegram messenger on Oct. 30.

  • Russian journalists defy Putin to report on casualties in Ukraine

    Two Siberian journalists reporting on the war in Ukraine say they won't be muzzled. 'This is what we are supposed to do.'

  • Banker Oleg Tinkov renounces Russian citizenship over Ukraine

    Billionaire oligarch Oleg Tinkov condemns "Putin fascism", furious at Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • California Inflation Relief: Here’s When You’ll Get Paid in November

    To help California residents battle inflation, the state started sending Middle-Class Tax Refund (MCTR) payments early October. However, some residents are still waiting for the one-time payments, and...

  • Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market

    The emblematic brand of 4x4 has just filed for bankruptcy in one of the most important automobile markets.

  • Spend it like Buffett: When red-hot inflation 'swindles almost everybody,’ try these 10 frugal habits the Oracle of Omaha himself uses to pinch pennies

    The uber-wealthy investor is thrifty with just about everything, from his breakfast to his house.

  • Keep on Buying These 3 Chip Stocks Ahead of Earnings, Says Analyst

    Last week, earnings season reached a crescendo of sorts, and it was a massively out of tune climax. All the tech giants reported, and barring Apple, all faltered badly, weighed down by the tough economic backdrop amidst waning demand and fears of an upcoming full-blown recession. This week brings with it a plethora of other interesting quarterly statements, with big names in the semiconductor industry readying to deliver their latest financial statements. Like most corners of the market, chip st

  • Dave Ramsey Warns That One Financial Decision Is 'the Largest Detriment to Your Wealth'

    On his radio show, Dave Ramsey recently said that "the car payment is more of a detriment to your wealth, your ability to become wealthy, than just about anything else." There are a couple of reasons why car payments are so problematic, starting with how much they typically cost. The latest data shows that car payments are at record highs, costing an average of $733 as of July.

  • Investing Whiz Sharon Hill Says Dividend Stocks Are a Good Place to Be Right Now; Here Are Two High-Yield Payers That Analysts Like

    Dividend stocks. They’re the very picture of the reliable standby, the sound defensive play that investors make when markets turn south. Div stocks tend not to show as extreme shifts as the broader markets, and they offer a steady income stream no matter where the markets go. And it’s not just retail investors who move into dividend stocks. Sharon Hill, the co-leader of Vanguard’s $48 billion Equity Income Fund who has built a record of success and reputation for bringing in positive results, se

  • Elon Musk bringing Twitter to Texas? What’s next as billionaire dissolves board

    Elon Musk could further expand his hub of operations and attract software developers in a key region by bringing a Twitter presence to the Lone Star state.

  • Forget the $22,500 limit, some workers can supersize their tax-deferred retirement savings up to $265,000 in 2023

    If you really want to rev up your retirement savings and minimize income taxes, the best thing to be is a late-career professional in private practice. When you’re making a lot of money and are close to retirement age, you have savings options that go way beyond the levels of the typical workplace 401(k) plan. As long as you can handle a little extra paperwork and some fees, you can set up a solo retirement plan and enjoy higher limits than most employees.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Airline Stocks

    One bright spot for investors last week was the unexpectedly strong GDP print. The figure rose 2.6% and outpaced the 2.3% forecast. But perhaps the most significant data point was the Fed’s own inflation gauge, which fell from 7.3% to 4.2%. While market watchers expect the Fed to raise rates again in its November meeting, there is some speculation that the central bank may start slowing down its rate hike policy as early as December. In response to all of this, markets jumped on Friday. The S&P

  • Legendary investor Jeremy Grantham warns market conditions are among the worst he's ever seen - and suggests holding cash to ride out the coming storm

    Grantham, who diagnosed a "superbubble" spanning stocks, bonds, and housing last August, confirmed he's betting against the Nasdaq and junk bonds.

  • Jeremy Siegel: Long-term investors should ‘absolutely buy now' — why the world-renowned Wharton professor remains optimistic about today’s stock market

    The message is simple. Be greedy when others are fearful.

  • Emerson to consider a new home outside St. Louis amid sale of its Ferguson headquarters

    With plans to sell its Ferguson headquarters as part of a portfolio deal announced Monday, Emerson Electric’s search for a new home will include scouting locations outside the St. Louis region, the firm’s leader told the Business Journal Monday.

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Crashed (Again) Monday Morning

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) tumbled again on Monday, falling as much as 6.7%. After years of giving Meta Platforms carte blanche, some investors appear to be losing confidence in the company's direction. Last week, Meta announced its second successive quarter of year-over-year revenue declines -- something that had never happened in the company's history prior to last quarter.