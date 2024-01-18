Entrepreneurs, educators and non-profit leaders selected for the Leadership Lafayette

The Leadership Institute of Acadiana introduced the 36 leaders selected for its 2024 Leadership Lafayette Class XXXVII, according to a news release.

These individuals will focus on topics such as city and state government, economic development, education, arts and culture and social services.

Graduates leave with first-hand knowledge of the issues facing the region and the potential for positive civic engagement, the release said. The class will be recognized during LIA’s annual meeting Feb. 27 at the DoubleTree by Hilton.

Leadership Institute of Acadiana 37th Class of Leadership Lafayette

Here is this year's class:

Christopher Amos II, Parc De Oaks

Dr. Brittny Antoine, Shift Acupuncture and Wellness

Philip Auter, University of Louisiana at Lafayette

Christi Carter, Halliburton

Lindsey Q. Champagne, Louisiana Orthopedic Specialists

Ellen Hopper Clements, University of Louisiana at Lafayette

Shantell Dugas, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center

Lindsey Faulk, One Acadiana

Alena Fields, Lafayette Consolidated Government

Cecilia Fruge, Cecilia Marie Events

Jennifer Glass Gaines, LHC Group

Amanda Gary, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana

Blair Werner Green, Catalyst Bank

Dr. Madeleine Groth, Madeleine Groth DDS

Tray Guillory, Our Lady of Lourdes Health

Billy Hobbs, BWPR

Mitch Karam, Emergent Method

Jacelynn LaFleur, Tides Medical

Gus Laggner, Liskow & Lewis

Patricia Lanier, University of Louisiana at Lafayette

Steven Lavergne, Legacy Cooling and Heating

Lance LeBlanc, Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission

Adam Lopez, Awardmaster

Arial Moore, Safe Havynn Education Center

Dianne Mouton-Allen, National Coalition Building Institute, Lafayette chapter

Micah C. Nicholas, United Way of Acadiana

James Proctor, LaPlace Coterie

Dr. Elizabeth Romar-Chavis, Connect Chiropractic

Jena M. Roussel, Atmos Energy

Nancy Roy, South Louisiana Community College

Abby Stutes, SCP Health

Chiara M. Theard, Southwest Louisiana Area Health Education Center

Valerie Thompson, Second Harvest Food Bank

Sean VanCourt, Rudick Construction Group

Torilyn Williams, Home Bank

Raven A. Woods, Carencro Middle School

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Leadership Institute of Acadiana announces Lafayette class for 2024