Entrepreneurs, educators and non-profit leaders selected for the Leadership Lafayette

Jakori Madison, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
·1 min read

The Leadership Institute of Acadiana introduced the 36 leaders selected for its 2024 Leadership Lafayette Class XXXVII, according to a news release.

These individuals will focus on topics such as city and state government, economic development, education, arts and culture and social services.

Graduates leave with first-hand knowledge of the issues facing the region and the potential for positive civic engagement, the release said. The class will be recognized during LIA’s annual meeting Feb. 27 at the DoubleTree by Hilton.

Leadership Institute of Acadiana 37th Class of Leadership Lafayette
Leadership Institute of Acadiana 37th Class of Leadership Lafayette

Here is this year's class:

  • Christopher Amos II, Parc De Oaks

  • Dr. Brittny Antoine, Shift Acupuncture and Wellness

  • Philip Auter, University of Louisiana at Lafayette

  • Christi Carter, Halliburton

  • Lindsey Q. Champagne, Louisiana Orthopedic Specialists

  • Ellen Hopper Clements, University of Louisiana at Lafayette

  • Shantell Dugas, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center

  • Lindsey Faulk, One Acadiana

  • Alena Fields, Lafayette Consolidated Government

  • Cecilia Fruge, Cecilia Marie Events

  • Jennifer Glass Gaines, LHC Group

  • Amanda Gary, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana

  • Blair Werner Green, Catalyst Bank

  • Dr. Madeleine Groth, Madeleine Groth DDS

  • Tray Guillory, Our Lady of Lourdes Health

  • Billy Hobbs, BWPR

  • Mitch Karam, Emergent Method

  • Jacelynn LaFleur, Tides Medical

  • Gus Laggner, Liskow & Lewis

  • Patricia Lanier, University of Louisiana at Lafayette

  • Steven Lavergne, Legacy Cooling and Heating

  • Lance LeBlanc, Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission

  • Adam Lopez, Awardmaster

  • Arial Moore, Safe Havynn Education Center

  • Dianne Mouton-Allen, National Coalition Building Institute, Lafayette chapter

  • Micah C. Nicholas, United Way of Acadiana

  • James Proctor, LaPlace Coterie

  • Dr. Elizabeth Romar-Chavis, Connect Chiropractic

  • Jena M. Roussel, Atmos Energy

  • Nancy Roy, South Louisiana Community College

  • Abby Stutes, SCP Health

  • Chiara M. Theard, Southwest Louisiana Area Health Education Center

  • Valerie Thompson, Second Harvest Food Bank

  • Sean VanCourt, Rudick Construction Group

  • Torilyn Williams, Home Bank

  • Raven A. Woods, Carencro Middle School

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Leadership Institute of Acadiana announces Lafayette class for 2024

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook and Instagram's algorithms facilitated child sexual harassment, state lawsuit claims

    An unredacted Meta internal presentation has revealed that the company's own employees recommended that 100,000 child users were harassed daily.

  • Green shoots are back on Wall Street. But banks are being careful about saying it.

    Investment banking revenues climbed across Wall Street in the final quarter of 2023, offering hope for 2024. But executives say they remain cautious.

  • Rodney Terry confronts UCF players, calls them 'classless' for Horns Down celebration

    The Texas men's basketball coach did not appreciate how UCF players acted after their 77-71 upset victory on Wednesday night.

  • Google CEO says more layoffs expected 'throughout the year' in internal memo

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai has reportedly told remaining employees to expect further layoffs throughout 2024.

  • Insurtech Getsafe acquires a student loan platform to meet its future clients upstream

    European insurtech company Getsafe has acquired deineStudienfinanzierung, an aptly named German digital platform for student loans that was showcased on the local version of “Shark Tank” in 2019. This is Getsafe's second acquisition in a few months, after it nabbed the German portfolio of ailing French insurtech company Luko, thereby growing its user base to over 550,000 customers. While terms of the deal weren't disclosed, TechCrunch has exclusively learned from Getsafe CEO Christian Wiens that deineStudienfinanzierung will continue operating as a standalone business and that all of its team — "about 10 people" — will continue to be employed after the acquisition.

  • Lions coach Dan Campbell defends S Kerby Joseph after controversial hit: 'That's how we play football here'

    Joseph's hit left Rams TE Tyler Higbee with a torn ACL and MCL.

  • Apple is now selling Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 with disabled blood oxygen monitor

    Any Watch Series 9 or Ultra 2 model you buy from Apple will no longer have a functional blood oxygen monitoring feature in the US, at least for now.

  • Sheryl Sandberg is leaving Meta’s board

    Sheryl Sandberg is leaving Meta’s board of directors after 12 years, ending her last official role with the company.

  • Unredacted Meta documents reveal 'historical reluctance' to protect children

    Internal Meta documents about child safety have been unsealed as part of a lawsuit filed by the New Mexico Department of Justice against both Meta and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. The documents reveal that Meta not only intentionally marketed its messaging platforms to children, but also knew about the massive volume of inappropriate and sexually explicit content being shared between adults and minors. Meta recognized the risks that Messenger and Instagram DMs posed to underaged users, but failed to prioritize implementing safeguards or outright blocked child safety features because they weren’t profitable.

  • International Battery Company powers up with $35M funding to bridge EV gap in India

    International Battery Company, a startup developing lithium-ion battery cells for electric vehicles, has raised $35 million as it plans to bridge the demand-supply gap in the growing EV market in India. It comes ahead of a bigger round in which the startup is looking to raise around $70 million, TechCrunch exclusively learned and confirmed. India is home to more than 3.5 million EVs, with nearly half of them being electric two-wheelers and less than 10% four-wheelers, while the rest consist of e-rickshaws, three-wheelers and a small number of electric buses, per the data available on the Indian government's Vahan portal.

  • Red Bull Ford Powertrains' work toward 2026 F1 power unit is officially under way

    Work by Red Bull Ford Powertrains has commenced, says Red Bull's Christian Horner.

  • Davos 2024: Wall Street weighs in on a second Donald Trump presidency

    The mood among top minds in finance on the impact on investors from another Trump presidency is cautiously optimistic, at best.

  • The power of federal agencies is under threat in key Supreme Court case

    Some conservative Supreme Court justices signaled Wednesday they are ready to overrule a legal doctrine that gives federal agencies wide leeway, which could curb the power regulators have to intervene in many industries.

  • Mike McCarthy, Bill Belichick & more head coach hiring cycle news | Inside Coverage

    Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes and give the how and why on the latest news around the NFL. The head coach hiring cycle is in full swing, and the trio kick things off by discussing Jori and Charles' upcoming piece on the best and worst head coach vacancies around the NFL. The consensus is that Carolina is the worst, while Philadelphia and Dallas would be the best should they open up. That leads to a conversation around Nick Sirianni and Mike McCarthy, and whether the two NFC East coaches are safe or not (and whether they should be). Charles strongly believes Bill Belichick would not be a good fit in Dallas, but would be in Atlanta. Jim Harbaugh interviewed with the Los Angeles Chargers, and Charles and Jori are both fairly sure he will return to the NFL this offseason given the rumors coming out of Michigan. The Chargers and the Atlanta Falcons appear to be the frontrunners. New England Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo had his first press conference, and Jori had some key takeaways, including the fact that Mayo had it written in his contract that he would succeed Belichick (which is very rare). Charles was impressed with Robert Kraft's clear vote of confidence in Mayo going forward.

  • You’re sick. Is it RSV, a cold, COVID or the flu? Here’s how to tell the difference.

    Cases of the flu, RSV, COVID-19 and the common cold are at high levels across the country right now. How do you know which respiratory illness you've got?

  • Reencle teases a hungrier, quieter home composter — for a price

    Reencle, a company that makes smart composters, claims its next device will be quieter, more energy-efficient and able to handle more food scraps than its predecessor. The upgrade, dubbed Reencle Gravity, is due out by around September of this year. If the upcoming composter works as advertised, it'll help households reduce their greenhouse gas emissions from food waste, while generating nutrient-rich fertilizer for gardens.

  • Land Moto accelerates its electric bike battery play with $3M infusion

    Cleveland-based electric motorcycle startup Land Moto is looking to diversify by powering up the battery design side of its tech, and has raised $3 million (on top of $7 million raised last summer) to do so in 2024. Land's primary product is a striking electric motorbike called the District, which sits somewhat at the intersection of e-bike and motorcycle. Just as some carmakers have flirted with the idea of having your electric car act as a home battery, why shouldn't your electric bike do the same, to a lesser extent?

  • Popular Twitch streamer Ninja gets ‘low taper fade’ haircut after 21-year-old’s song goes viral

    You no longer have to imagine Ninja with a low taper fade. Here we explain what that even means and where the viral sound came from.

  • Notion turns its Cron acquisition into an integrated calendar app

    Notion launched a calendar app Wednesday, built and reskinned from Cron, the calendar startup the company bought in 2022. Tight platform-wide integration will be the appeal for Notion’s “tens of millions of users.”

  • Amazon's best-selling electric snow blower is on sale for a limited time

    If you can't stand clearing snow from your driveway, this discounted electric snow blower could be just the thing to help make the job easier.