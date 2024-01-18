Entrepreneurs, educators and non-profit leaders selected for the Leadership Lafayette
The Leadership Institute of Acadiana introduced the 36 leaders selected for its 2024 Leadership Lafayette Class XXXVII, according to a news release.
These individuals will focus on topics such as city and state government, economic development, education, arts and culture and social services.
Graduates leave with first-hand knowledge of the issues facing the region and the potential for positive civic engagement, the release said. The class will be recognized during LIA’s annual meeting Feb. 27 at the DoubleTree by Hilton.
Here is this year's class:
Christopher Amos II, Parc De Oaks
Dr. Brittny Antoine, Shift Acupuncture and Wellness
Philip Auter, University of Louisiana at Lafayette
Christi Carter, Halliburton
Lindsey Q. Champagne, Louisiana Orthopedic Specialists
Ellen Hopper Clements, University of Louisiana at Lafayette
Shantell Dugas, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
Lindsey Faulk, One Acadiana
Alena Fields, Lafayette Consolidated Government
Cecilia Fruge, Cecilia Marie Events
Jennifer Glass Gaines, LHC Group
Amanda Gary, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana
Blair Werner Green, Catalyst Bank
Dr. Madeleine Groth, Madeleine Groth DDS
Tray Guillory, Our Lady of Lourdes Health
Billy Hobbs, BWPR
Mitch Karam, Emergent Method
Jacelynn LaFleur, Tides Medical
Gus Laggner, Liskow & Lewis
Patricia Lanier, University of Louisiana at Lafayette
Steven Lavergne, Legacy Cooling and Heating
Lance LeBlanc, Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission
Adam Lopez, Awardmaster
Arial Moore, Safe Havynn Education Center
Dianne Mouton-Allen, National Coalition Building Institute, Lafayette chapter
Micah C. Nicholas, United Way of Acadiana
James Proctor, LaPlace Coterie
Dr. Elizabeth Romar-Chavis, Connect Chiropractic
Jena M. Roussel, Atmos Energy
Nancy Roy, South Louisiana Community College
Abby Stutes, SCP Health
Chiara M. Theard, Southwest Louisiana Area Health Education Center
Valerie Thompson, Second Harvest Food Bank
Sean VanCourt, Rudick Construction Group
Torilyn Williams, Home Bank
Raven A. Woods, Carencro Middle School
