Enumclaw Middle School student arrested after alleged threat

A student at Enumclaw Middle School was arrested Thursday after allegedly threatening to carry out a shooting at the school on Halloween, according to the Enumclaw Police Department.

The school contacted the EPD school resource officer at about 9 a.m. after other students at the school reported the threats to administrators.

The school resource officer and a detective from EPD investigated the threats and found them to be credible.

According to police, the student who allegedly made the threats was not in the building at the time and there was no immediate threat.

After identifying the suspect and his current address, police made contact with him and he was taken into custody.

“We are incredibly proud of the students who reported the threat that was made to their principal and local law enforcement,” said the Enumclaw School District in a statement posted to its Facebook page. “These reports are evidence that students and families care deeply about fostering a safe learning environment for all students and staff at our schools. The safety of students and staff remains our priority, and we encourage our families to continue to have conversations with students about reporting any concerns.”