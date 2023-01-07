Envictus International Holdings (SGX:BQD) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, Envictus International Holdings (SGX:BQD) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Envictus International Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0086 = RM3.2m ÷ (RM587m - RM212m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Envictus International Holdings has an ROCE of 0.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Consumer Retailing industry average of 6.9%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Envictus International Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Envictus International Holdings has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Envictus International Holdings' ROCE Trend?

Envictus International Holdings has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. While the business was unprofitable in the past, it's now turned things around and is earning 0.9% on its capital. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by Envictus International Holdings has remained flat over the period. That being said, while an increase in efficiency is no doubt appealing, it'd be helpful to know if the company does have any investment plans going forward. After all, a company can only become a long term multi-bagger if it continually reinvests in itself at high rates of return.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 36% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

The Bottom Line

As discussed above, Envictus International Holdings appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. And since the stock has fallen 51% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

