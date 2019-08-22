Is Envipco Holding (AMS:ENVI) A Risky Investment?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Envipco Holding N.V. (AMS:ENVI) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for Envipco Holding

What Is Envipco Holding's Debt?

As you can see below, Envipco Holding had €4.70m of debt at March 2019, down from €5.03m a year prior. However, because it has a cash reserve of €3.60m, its net debt is less, at about €1.11m.

ENXTAM:ENVI Historical Debt, August 22nd 2019 More

How Strong Is Envipco Holding's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Envipco Holding had liabilities of €11.6m due within 12 months and liabilities of €3.22m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €3.60m as well as receivables valued at €9.58m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling €1.68m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Envipco Holding has a market capitalization of €45.9m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Looking at its net debt to EBITDA of 0.31 and interest cover of 4.9 times, it seems to us that Envipco Holding is probably using debt in a pretty reasonable way. But the interest payments are certainly sufficient to have us thinking about how affordable its debt is. Also relevant is that Envipco Holding has grown its EBIT by a very respectable 23% in the last year, thus enhancing its ability to pay down debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Envipco Holding can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. In the last three years, Envipco Holding's free cash flow amounted to 20% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.