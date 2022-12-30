Envipco Holding N.V. (AMS:ENVI) boasts of bullish insider sentiment with 68% ownership and they have been buying lately

If you want to know who really controls Envipco Holding N.V. (AMS:ENVI), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 68% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

It's interesting to note that insiders have been buying shares recently. This could be interpreted as insiders anticipating a rise in stock prices in the near future.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Envipco Holding.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Envipco Holding?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Envipco Holding. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Envipco Holding, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 5.4% of Envipco Holding. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Alexandre Bouri with 47% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 12% and 5.4% of the stock.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 59% stake.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Envipco Holding

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Envipco Holding N.V.. This gives them effective control of the company. Given it has a market cap of €139m, that means they have €95m worth of shares. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 18% stake in Envipco Holding. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Envipco Holding better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Envipco Holding .

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

