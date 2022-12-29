Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd.'s (SGX:L23) P/E Is Still On The Mark Following 29% Share Price Bounce

The Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd. (SGX:L23) share price has done very well over the last month, posting an excellent gain of 29%. Unfortunately, the gains of the last month did little to right the losses of the last year with the stock still down 21% over that time.

After such a large jump in price, Enviro-Hub Holdings may be sending very bearish signals at the moment with a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 28.5x, since almost half of all companies in Singapore have P/E ratios under 10x and even P/E's lower than 5x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Enviro-Hub Holdings as its earnings have been rising very briskly. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings growth will be enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

See our latest analysis for Enviro-Hub Holdings

pe

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Enviro-Hub Holdings, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Enviro-Hub Holdings' is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 106%. As a result, it also grew EPS by 28% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably been satisfied with the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to shrink 1.1% in the next 12 months, the company's positive momentum based on recent medium-term earnings results is a bright spot for the moment.

In light of this, it's understandable that Enviro-Hub Holdings' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Investors are willing to pay more for a stock they hope will buck the trend of the broader market going backwards. However, its current earnings trajectory will be very difficult to maintain against the headwinds other companies are facing at the moment.

Story continues

The Key Takeaway

Shares in Enviro-Hub Holdings have built up some good momentum lately, which has really inflated its P/E. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As we suspected, our examination of Enviro-Hub Holdings revealed its growing earnings over the medium-term are contributing to its high P/E, given the market is set to shrink. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident earnings aren't under threat. Our only concern is whether its earnings trajectory can keep outperforming under these tough market conditions. Although, if the company's relative performance doesn't change it will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Enviro-Hub Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here