Environment Canada warns of winter storm, with parts of GTA to receive up to 15 cm of snow

Environment Canada forecasts 10 to 15 centimetres of snow in parts of the GTA on Tuesday, including Caledon and Newmarket. (Michael Wilson/CBC - image credit)

A major winter storm is touching ground in the GTA this week, bringing heavy snowfall and a risk of freezing rain.

Caledon and Newmarket are under special weather statements and are forecast to receive 10 to 15 centimetres of snow starting Tuesday, according to Environment Canada.

The agency said there's a risk of freezing rain and warns driving conditions will be hazardous, particularly into the evening as temperatures rise above the freezing mark.

Toronto is expected to receive 5 centimetres of snowfall Tuesday, beginning in the morning then possibly changing to rain in the afternoon.

The agency has placed parts of central and eastern Ontario under a storm watch, including Sault Ste. Marie and Greater Sudbury, where Environment Canada is calling for between 15 and 30 centimetres starting Tuesday afternoon.