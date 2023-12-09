Environmental funding empowers local Girl Scouts in learning and practicing sustainability

Dec. 8—In September, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded $3, 070, 092 to five West Virginia projects dedicated to emphasizing environmental and public health across the state. Included in that gift was Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council, which will use the funding for educational opportunities for members in the new year.

The EPA funding was partially a result of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, a deal that aimed to improve transportation infrastructure and tackle environmental issues. This allocated the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council with $40, 000 for public and environmental health education and activities.

These are topics familiar to Girl Scouts of Black Diamond, as Girl Scout law advises members to use resources wisely and make the world a better place. Environmental issues are a common topic for the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond, and members can earn badges such as the Eco Learner, Trees, Sky, and Eco Advocate badges, each designed to help girls of all ages learn about the world around them. The badges are earned by completing related activities and making a commitment to protect the outdoors.

"Using resources wisely and making the world a better place is an essential part of what it means to be a Girl Scout, " said Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council CEO Beth Casey. "Today's Girl Scouts are leading projects that address environmental and social issues such as climate change, climate justice, and environmental stewardship. How we live every day matters and together our girls can change the world."

With the EPA funding, the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council will continue this mission through new programming focused on healthy living. Programs will emphasize a healthy self, a healthy home and a healthy community, alongside a council-wide service project titled Healthy Hometown. These programs will be ready for launch by the beginning of 2024, and further information will be posted on their website at that time.

"This funding is designed to help our girls learn important skills that will impact them for the rest of their lives, " Casey said. "Skills learned will include learning about healthy foods, how to grow their own food, learning about lead in the home, the importance of composting, and how to preserve food."

The initiative is expected to serve 1, 000 girls and 200 adults, with 50 % located in areas of greatest need. By teaching members about the environmental, health and socioeconomic impacts of climate change, they can work towards sustainable, healthy practices not only for themselves, but also for the rest of their communities.

"We are excited to partner with the EPA to help girls increase their knowledge about harmful pollution and how it impacts public health, how proper nutrition can impact long term health and how growing and preserving their own food can impact their health, " said Casey.

Visit the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council website at BDGSC.org.