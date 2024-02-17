Environmental group calls out Lee County Waste-to-Energy incinerator for previous failed inspection

TechCrunch

Apple won't be forced to make iMessage interoperate with WhatsApp and other messaging rivals after all, nor will Microsoft face tighter controls on how it can operate its search engine Bing in the European Union after the bloc's lawmakers concluded the services do not meet the bar for designation under the Digital Markets Act (DMA). The Commission also said today that it has closed two other market investigations -- into Microsoft's web browser Edge and online advertising service, Microsoft Advertising -- without finding that they should be designated as so-called "core platform services" under the regulation.