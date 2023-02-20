The Environmental Group Limited's (ASX:EGL) Stock is Soaring But Financials Seem Inconsistent: Will The Uptrend Continue?

Environmental Group (ASX:EGL) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 22% over the last three months. However, we wonder if the company's inconsistent financials would have any adverse impact on the current share price momentum. In this article, we decided to focus on Environmental Group's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Environmental Group is:

6.2% = AU$1.6m ÷ AU$25m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.06 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Environmental Group's Earnings Growth And 6.2% ROE

At first glance, Environmental Group's ROE doesn't look very promising. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 6.2%. But Environmental Group saw a five year net income decline of 10% over the past five years. Remember, the company's ROE is a bit low to begin with. Therefore, the decline in earnings could also be the result of this.

As a next step, we compared Environmental Group's performance with the industry and found thatEnvironmental Group's performance is depressing even when compared with the industry, which has shrunk its earnings at a rate of 3.7% in the same period, which is a slower than the company.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Environmental Group's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Environmental Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

While the company did payout a portion of its dividend in the past, it currently doesn't pay a dividend. This implies that potentially all of its profits are being reinvested in the business.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Environmental Group can be open to many interpretations. While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

