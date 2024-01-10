Environmental group suggests GRU could do more to reduce costs long term

Grassroots environmental organization Sierra Club presented findings from an independent report Tuesday that reviewed Gainesville Regional Utilities’ Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) and suggests the utility can do more to lower electric bills.

The report was ordered by Sierra Club and conducted independently by a California-based group called Gridlab. It looked at GRU’s IRP, a long-term plan that assesses electric needs and how to meet them in the future.

“Sierra Club wants to help GRU succeed,” a Sierra Club news release reads. “For that reason, we sought an independent expert to analyze how GRU can reduce costs for Gainesville residents and present an alternative approach to meet electricity demand through low-cost, clean energy resources.”

The Gridlab report claims GRU can lower costs for customers by $9.5 million, be more climate-friendly and shield customers from the “volatility of fossil gas markets.” To reach these goals the group advises GRU should stop building new gas-fired power plants, invest in conservation, solar and battery energy storage, and shut down its Deerhaven Generating Station Unit 2 five years sooner than planned.

GRU presented preliminary modelings for its IRP in October, and a revised version this month.

“I’ve been engaged with the many options our utility has to choose from and grateful that GRU has involved so many community members in the process,” said David Hastings, a representative for Sierra Club on Tuesday. “Our utility has an opportunity to invest in low-cost energy resources and tap into unprecedented federal incentives to significantly lower the cost of electricity for GRU customers. However, GRU's initial analysis points toward continuing to rely on more costly gas rather than pursuing a cheaper path that will provide more benefits to GRU customers.”

Hastings said the results of the Gridlab report have been shared with GRU staff including the sustainability manager.

“We have let them know that we're doing this modeling in parallel with them,” he said. “We're looking forward to collaborating with them and working together to have a more effective, more efficient and more cost effective utility.”

