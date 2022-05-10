Environmental Groups Call on US Government to Implement Stringent Bitcoin Mining Regulations

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

A group of national and local NGOs are calling on the Biden administration and state authorities to implement regulations to curb the impact of bitcoin mining on local communities and ecosystems.

A letter sent to the White House on Tuesday is calling for a series of policies that will combat what they see as adverse effects on communities hosting bitcoin miners, such as environmental degradation, noise pollution, electricity price hikes and hogging renewable energy resources.

The letter calls on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to implement stringent reviews on proof-of-work (PoW) mining operations; the Office of Management and Budget to create a registry of PoW miners to improve the industry's transparency; the Department of Energy to institute energy efficiency standards for PoW operations, study how to implement power density limits and how to protect "low-cost public power allocations" from being "siphoned" to PoW mining operations "at the expense of local ratepayers"; and financial regulators to require greater transparency on miners' electricity use and climate pollution, limits on their environmental impact, and fight "misleading claims" of bitcoin mining's environmental impact.

The letter was signed by Environmental Working Group and Greenpeace, which are also leading an advertising campaign to change bitcoin's code to proof-of-stake (PoS) funded by Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen; Earthjustice, the Sierra Club, and Seneca Lake Guardian, which have been leading a campaign against Greendige Generation's bitcoin mine in New York; as well as the League of Conservation Voters, Friends of the Earth and the Milwaukee Riverkeeper.

The groups have also appealed to state regulators for similar laws and regulations, a representative for the coalition said in a press conference on Tuesday.