Environmental groups intervene in Indiana suit against Alcoa for alleged water pollution

EVANSVILLE — The Sierra Club and Environmental Integrity Project have officially filed to intervene in Indiana's lawsuit against the Alcoa Warrick aluminum smelting plant.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management filed a civil suit against Warrick Newco, LLC on Jan. 12 for water pollution violations. Sierra Club and EIP have motioned to intervene in support of IDEM and to address "illegal discharges of pollution" by the Warrick Alcoa plant, according to its filing.

The filing states that over the last two years Alcoa has continually exceeded its permitted discharge limits for mercury, aluminum, chlorine, copper, fluoride, nickel, pH, and zinc.

This prompted Sierra Club and EIP to mail a notice of intent to sue over violations of the Clean Water Act in November 2023.

At that time, Alcoa told the Courier & Press, they were committed "to operating in compliance with all applicable legal requirements, and we consistently work with regulatory authorities in a transparent manner."

According to a joint news release from the two environmental advocates on Wednesday, one Warrick plant monitored on June 30, 2023, discharged more than 20 times the legal limit of mercury and zinc. The copper levels were more than triple what is allowed, the release stated.

Since the groups sent notice to Alcoa in November, the plant exceeded its limits for mercury again in December, according to the news release.

“Alcoa’s permit violations make pollution on the already-polluted Ohio River worse. For instance, there is already too much mercury in the Ohio to be safe for birds and fish. When Alcoa blows its mercury limits month after month, it’s adding to the problem,” said Meg Parish, senior attorney for the Environmental Integrity Project.

“We’re intervening in the state’s enforcement case against Alcoa to ensure the smelter will finally comply with its pollution limits and pay penalties for its two years of almost constant violations.”

In 2023, when they announced intent to sue, Sierra Club and EIP said the Warrick smelter violated its water pollution control permit at least 101 times between 2018 and 2023.

Thirty-two of these violations in 2022 and 2023 were for releasing illegal amounts of mercury pollution into the Ohio River, the release stated.

Why intervene in the lawsuit?

IDEM's lawsuit against Alcoa, taking place in Warrick County Circuit Court, does not include deadlines for compliance or requests for penalties, according to the Sierra Club. It asks that the plant follow its permit regulations.

But the Sierra Club is asking for specifics, hence a part of the reason to intervene. As the filing states, "Sierra Club's interests are distinct from the interest of IDEM."

Sierra Club has specifically requested that the court assess penalties of $25,000 per day per violation.

"Meaningful penalties are a key part of enforcing the CWA," the filing states, "particularly for facilities with a history of violations."

In a news release, Sierra Club said they are also calling for the plant to transition to renewable energy.

“We look forward to ending Alcoa’s egregious water violations, saving good union jobs and transitioning the facility to clean aluminum production,” said Joab Schultheis, energy committee chair for the Hoosier Chapter Sierra Club. “Aluminum is a key material for clean energy products like solar panels and electric vehicles and it can be made right here in Indiana.”

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Environmental groups to intervene in pollution lawsuit against Alcoa