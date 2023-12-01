Environmental groups sue Ohio for allowing fracking under state park, wildlife areas

Opponents of fracking under state parks protested the Ohio Oil and Gas Land Management Commission's decision to open up several areas for bids.

Environmental groups are suing Ohio after the state's decision to allow fracking under a state park and wildlife areas.

Earthjustice and the Ohio Environmental Council filed a lawsuit in Franklin County Common Pleas Court Thursday appealing the state's decisions to greenlight accepting bids for fracking under Salt Fork State Park in Guernsey County and two state wildlife areas.

Last month, Ohio’s Oil and Gas Land Management Commission approved the next step for oil and gas drilling under Salt Fork State Park, Valley Run Wildlife Area in Carroll County and Zepernick Wildlife Area in Columbiana County. Starting after January, the state will accept bids.

Environmental advocates and opponents of the move protested throughout the meeting, frustrated by the decision being made and how little public input was considered.

"Save Ohio Parks helped almost 5,000 Ohio citizens submit public comments opposed to fracking our state parks and wildlife areas," said Cathy Cowan Becker, a steering committee member with the group that has protested this process for months. "The commission disregarded all of this evidence and voted to frack our beloved parks and wildlife areas anyway."

The lawsuit argues that the commission did not follow the rules for approving the acceptance of bids and violated the state's open meetings requirements.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources, through a spokesman, declined to comment on the pending litigation.

Jessie Balmert is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Environmental groups appeal decisions opening state park to fracking