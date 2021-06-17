Environmental groups are worried about new NC energy bill despite coal plant closures

Adam Wagner
·5 min read

Environmental groups responded to Tuesday’s unveiling of long-awaited energy legislation by criticizing the closed-door process that shaped it, as well as questioning provisions that replace some coal plants with natural gas facilities.

The N.C. Sustainable Energy Association was one of a small number of groups in conversations with legislative leaders as the proposal was negotiated, but late Tuesday issued a statement criticizing House Bill 951, specifically the prescribed replacements for coal plants and a provision allowing Duke and other utilities to spend up to $50 million finding a site for an “advanced nuclear facility.”

“We believe there are clear opportunities to improve this legislation to better protect our state’s electricity customers while still empowering electric utilities to continue providing reliable energy generation,” Ward Lenz, executive director of the N.C. Sustainable Energy Association, wrote in a prepared statement.

The wide-ranging energy bill calls for the retirement of coal plants at five of Duke Energy’s six stations that still feature them and requires the state’s utilities to procure a total of 4,667 megawatts of renewable energy by 2026.

The legislation also establishes a plan that allows utilities to set rates three years at a time instead of annuallyand creates performance-based incentives that could slightly raise or lower rates if utilities hit targets agreed upon with the N.C. Utilities Commission.

Utilities support legislation

Duke, the state’s largest utility, contends that the bill meets its goals of generating power from cleaner sources while keeping prices affordable.

“We support our state leaders charting a path forward for an orderly energy transition — one that supports North Carolina communities and helps ensure the continued affordability and reliability our customers depend on,” Grace Rountree, a Duke spokeswoman, wrote in an email to The News & Observer.

Duke Energy has reduced its carbon emissions 40% from 2005 levels and believes retiring the coal plants outlined in the bill would increase that to a total reduction of 61%. The company has a stated goal of net-zero carbon by 2050.

A spokesman for North Carolina’s Electric Cooperatives, a coalition of 26 not-for-profit cooperatives that operate in a total of 93 counties across the state, said the organization supports the bill. The cooperatives were part of the negotiations that shaped the proposal.

“We are encouraged to see proposed legislation that helps North Carolina transition to a more diverse portfolio of energy resources at a pace that ensures balance and allows us to continue delivering reliable electricity across the state, containing costs for our consumer-members and achieving long-term sustainability goals,” Louis Duke, the cooperatives spokesman, wrote in an email.

Trading coal for natural gas

Retiring coal-fired power plants is broadly seen as a key step in the effort to cut carbon emissions and curb the most severe effects of climate change. Gov. Roy Cooper’s Clean Energy Plan targets a 70% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from the state’s power sector by 2030, working from a baseline of 2005 levels.

But environmental groups question replacing coal plants with natural gas facilities.

The Environmental Defense Fund criticized a provision of the bill that calls for mandates replacing coal-fired power with natural gas at the Marshall plants in Catawba County and possibly at the Roxboro Steam Plant in Caswell County. It also calls for the replacement of a Gaston County coal plant in 2023 with 70 megawatts of solar and a battery that can hold up to 20 megawatts.

David Kelly, the organization’s director of North Carolina political affairs, wrote that the N.C. Utilities Commission would generally have the opportunity to review plans for new power plants. The bill allows for that process at plants that would be slated for retirement later in the decade,

“Any new investments in natural gas generation would need to be carefully scrutinized, and should stand up on their own merits against readily available alternatives. Giving carte-blanche to new fossil-fuel power plants runs the risk of over-building and over-reliance on an energy source that leaves North Carolinians financially on the hook for fossil-fuel power longer than is economically necessary and longer than our climate can tolerate.”

Producing electricity with natural gas produces about half as much carbon dioxide and other pollutants as coal, but natural gas is mostly made up of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas, and leaks can quickly wipe out advantages.

Andrew Hutson, the executive director of Audubon North Carolina, leveled criticism at the process that created House Bill 951. For months, closed-door conversations have been taking place with legislators and a small group of stakeholders, including Duke Energy, ElectriCities NC, and a pair of sustainable energy groups.

By comparison, more than 90 stakeholder groups helped shape 2007’s Senate Bill 3, the state’s first comprehensive energy legislation.

“Any energy legislation adopted this year should grow North Carolina’s clean energy economy at the speed and scale warranted by our climate crisis, while avoiding out-of-date infrastructure that will end up costing hardworking families more down the line,” Hutson wrote in a prepared statement. “To get there, Duke Energy has to stop operating in secret and begin working in good faith with conservation, environmental and ratepayer advocates.”

Gudrun Thompson, a senior attorney at the Southern Environmental Law Center, criticized several portions of the bill. In addition to echoing worries about the process that shaped the legislation, Thompson said the multi-year rate plan could lead to over-collection on utility bills and questioned a section that allows utilities to own 55% of the renewable energy resources required by 2026.

“The bill was just released to the public for the first time late yesterday,” Thompson wrote, “but bill proponents appear poised to rush the legislative process despite the bill’s failure to meet the state’s clean energy goals and utility ratepayer protections.”

The legislation, introduced Tuesday, now goes to the House Energy committee, where it will be discussed Thursday. That committee and several others will vote on the bill next week and send it for a vote on the House floor.

This story was produced with financial support from 1Earth Fund, in partnership with Journalism Funding Partners, as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Florida utility company implodes its last coal plant in shift to clean energy

    The last coal plant in Florida operated by power and light was demolished as part of the utility company’s transition from fossil fuels to more renewable resources.

  • Air Force exploring options for next batch of midair refueling tankers

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Air Force said on Wednesday it is surveying the aircraft industry to learn if another manufacturer has the capacity or interest to make the next tranche of midair refueling tankers similar to the recently purchased KC-46. The Air Force's newest refueling tankers, the KC-46 Pegasus made by Boeing Co, have been plagued by performance challenges including defects with an on-board video system and the boom that connects the tanker to aircraft seeking refueling. Despite the challenges the KC-46 aircraft faces, during Congressional testimony on Wednesday the Acting Secretary of the Air Force John Roth said "at this point we don't see the economic or business sense of recompeting the contract."

  • Celebrate Pride Month With Beauty Products That Give Back to the LGBTQ+ Community

    Pride Month is here, and your favorite beauty brands are getting in on the celebration. From limited-edition collections to your trusted favorites in Pride-worthy packaging, these beauty brands are going the extra-mile in supporting the LGBTQ+ community. By shopping these beauty products, whether it's makeup, hair, or skin-care, beauty companies are making donations to a wide variety of causes and initiatives that support the LGBTQ+ community.

  • Jim Crow-era literacy tests are still in NC Constitution — but that could soon change

    There have been multiple failed attempts to remove the provision in the past 10 years. North Carolina voters soon may get their say.

  • MLB DFS Stacks: Thursday 6/17

    Spencer Limbach runs through the best MLB DFS Stacks along with some underrated options for Thursday, June 17. (David Banks-USA TODAY Sports)

  • LGBTQ+ community calls for pay equity at NYC Pride Month event

    Gay pride was on full display in the Bronx Wednesday night, during an event that also called for pay equity for the LGBTQ+ community.

  • ‘Nobody more deserving.’ Past and present TCU baseball players rave about Kirk Saarloos

    Some also said Saarloos will keep the culture and family atmosphere intact.

  • How remote work opened the floodgates to ransomware

    With workers outside the ‘castle walls’ of their companies, criminals have it easier – and cryptocurrency hasn’t helped A tanker delivers gas to a Speedway station after Colonial Pipeline was hit by ransomware. Photograph: Shawn Thew/EPA Ransomware has roared into the headlines in recent weeks after criminal hacking networks, tentatively linked to Russia, launched attacks on the major US meat packing plant JBS and the nation’s largest fuel pipeline. Joe Biden and his administration are scramblin

  • Nicola Sturgeon admits failure over Scottish drugs crisis

    Nicola Sturgeon has admitted parts of her government's response to Scotland's drug deaths crisis have "failed" as she came under pressure to introduce a legal right to rehabilitation. The First Minister conceded her SNP administration "has much, much more to do" but denied that the spiralling number of drug deaths, which have doubled over the past decade, showed the treatment system was "broken". But Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, raised the "shocking" case of a man who has been trying

  • Get Double Entries As A Motorious Reader To Win This 2021 Corvette

    Motorious readers can get double entries to win one with the promo code WIN.

  • 30 years later, new details about killing of Miami Springs cop come to light

    Miami Springs Police Officer Charles Stafford was shot dead on June 11, 1991, after he chased a suspect along the Airport Expressway near Liberty City. He was the first and only officer from the department who died in the line of duty.

  • After stalling, Illinois Legislature expects energy deal this summer

    Illinois lawmakers are expected to come back sometime this summer after failing to bring sweeping energy legislation across the finish line.

  • Is Pride for adults only? How SC is working to better support, cater to LGBTQ+ youth

    Organizers of Pride events in South Carolina didn’t get to celebrate when they were kids. Now, they want their festivals and parades to be welcoming to queer youth.

  • Biden sees 'potential' progress in Putin's openness to extraditing cyber criminals

    President Joe Biden sees a chance to improve relations with Russia, including on addressing the cyber crimes linked to Russia-based hackers.

  • As Juneteenth celebrations grow in NC, thinking moves ‘beyond the plantation’

    Latta Plantation near Charlotte sparked outrage with a racist Juneteenth event description. The event was canceled and the site has closed until further notice.

  • Back home: Biden has daunting to-do list after European tour

    President Joe Biden is facing a formidable to-do list now that he’s back from his summit-filled trip to Europe, with pressing legislative challenges, foreign policy follow-up and a need to steer the country’s reopening as the coronavirus threat recedes. From voting rights and immigration to his massive legislation on jobs and infrastructure, Biden is trying to get as much done as possible in Congress before the start of its August recess. “I think we — the country, has put a different face on where we’ve been and where we’re going," Biden told reporters on the tarmac in Geneva late Wednesday as he headed back to Washington.

  • Lawsuit seeks removal of Rich Storm as state fish and wildlife chief

    The lawsuit is the latest argument in the appointment of Rich Storm as state fish and wildlife commissioner that Gov. Andy Beshear opposed.

  • Broadband access in Eastern Kentucky has gotten head start through KentuckyWired

    KentuckyWired makes us the only state in the nation to build such infrastructure — a high-speed, fiber-optic cable extending more than 3,000 miles to connect every one of its counties.

  • Deep reinforcement learning will transform manufacturing as we know it

    Most machine learning algorithms are shouting names in the street. Two industries on the cusp of AI transformations are manufacturing and supply chain. Startups like Covariant, Ocado’s Kindred and Bright Machines are using machine learning and reinforcement learning to change how machines are controlled in factories and warehouses, solving inordinately difficult challenges such as getting robots to detect and pick up objects of various sizes and shapes out of bins, among others.

  • China profits off our passivity. Biden's American Jobs Plan would change that: Granholm

    Imbalances with China have made our economy vulnerable to supply chain disruptions and put us at a huge disadvantage in the global clean energy race.