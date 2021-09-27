How environmental hazards disproportionately impact communities of color

A new Axios report looks at how communities of color are disproportionately victimized by environmental hazards including air and water pollution and toxic waste. Axios reporter Russell Contreras joined CBSN to discuss the issue.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • A pioneer ghost town that was submerged underwater for more than 60 years has resurfaced because of a drought

    The town of Rockport was abandoned in 1957 after the federal government announced plans to build Utah's Wanship Dam.

  • Powerful Sam stays the course as Category 4 hurricane amid track shift

    Hurricane Sam is maintaining status quo as a Category 4 hurricane and will experience some fluctuations in strength in the next day or so before some weakening occurs.

  • Draining Las Vegas: Here is who's using the most water in valley

    Top commercial and residential water users in Las Vegas metro area listed as Feds declare water shortage and continue predictions of lower levels at Lake Mead.

  • Hurricane Sam moving slowly across Atlantic as a Category 4 storm

    The "small but dangerous storm" is one of the earliest 18th named storms to form.

  • The Dixie fire threatened to pass 1 million acres, then was stopped in its tracks. Here's how

    Experts say there is a lot to learn from the state's second-largest fire, including how it spread — and how firefighters stopped it.

  • Paraguay on the brink as historic drought depletes river, its life-giving artery

    Severe drought that began in late 2019 continues to punish the region while experts say climate change and deforestation may be intensifying the phenomenon Barges loaded with cement navigate Paraguay river, in Asuncion amid a historic drought on 22 September. Photograph: Jorge Sáenz/AP In the shadow of towering grain silos that line the bank of the River Paraná, South America’s second-longest waterway, Lucas Krivenchuk stands watching workers rush to load a barge with soybeans. “Twelve barges ha

  • Fire spreading in Northern California sends residents fleeing

    A 30-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of starting the blaze, which as of Saturday was only 10% contained.

  • This might be the heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Canada

    Cape Bretoner Carl Graham appears to have got pumpkin growing down to a science.

  • In search of ‘Lithium Valley’: why energy companies see riches in the California desert

    Firms say what’s underneath the Salton Sea could fuel a green-energy boom. But struggling residents have heard such claims before An area along the Salton Sea that was once filled with water. Photograph: John Francis Peters/The Guardian Standing atop a pockmarked red mesa, Rod Colwell looks out at an expanse of water that resembles a thin blue strip on the horizon. The Salton Sea, California’s largest lake, has come and gone at least five times in the last 1,300 years, most recently in 1905, whe

  • 'Sea-level rise won't affect my house' – even flood maps don't sway Florida coastal residents

    Floods as a result of Hurricane Irma in Fort Lauderdale. Shutterstock.com/FotoKinaAdvertisers understand that providing consumers with the facts will not sell products. To get people to stop and pay attention, successful advertising delivers information simply and with an emotional hook so that consumers notice and, hopefully, make a purchase. Climate communication scientists use these same principles of messaging – visual, local and dramatic – to provide facts that will get the public’s attenti

  • Hurricane Sam grows stronger, hits Category 4 status as it marches west

    Hurricane Sam shows no signs of slowing down, and will continue to intensify in the coming days after reaching major Category 3 status on Saturday.

  • River otter attacks baffle authorities in Anchorage, Alaska

    Officials say ‘care will be taken to remove only animals exhibiting unusual behaviors’ after woman, boy and dog are bitten River otters do not usually attack humans, Alaskan authorities said. Photograph: Robin Loznak/ZUMA Wire/REX/Shutterstock Residents of Anchorage, Alaska, used to living alongside moose and bear now face a threat from a more diminutive creature: the humble river otter. On Friday, the Alaska department of fish and game alerted residents to a pack of aggressive otters which have

  • This 2018 invention could provide inexpensive, portable flood protection for your car

    When Hurricane Harvey hit Texas and ran up the Gulf Coast in 2017, Houston resident and engineer Rahel Abraham was one of those whose lives were blown into disarray by wind and high water. It took weeks to begin getting insurance payouts, it took a month to get a rental car. Watching her neighbors also struggle try to get back on their feet without vehicles convinced Abraham to work on a way to protect cars in disastrous weather.

  • Spanish volcano eruption escalates, prompting evacuations and airport closure

    Seven days after a volcano on La Palma erupted, it remains explosive. The local airport shut down and hundreds are without a home.

  • Faux Fuel: Can Chemistry Save Internal Combustion?

    Porsche, BMW, McLaren, and others are working on synthetic fuels in the hopes it can keep gas-powered engines (and some of our favorite cars) on the road.

  • Storm to bring drought relief, raise fire danger in parts of Northwest

    As wildfires rage and largely dry conditions continue across the West, residents and firefighters alike are anxiously waiting for Mother Nature to lend a helping hand as the wettest period of the year is right around the corner. Fortunately for some, relief is on the way, while for others, the danger will remain high. Some relief arrived in the Pacific Northwest last weekend, with places from Portland, Oregon, to Seattle picking up a few inches of rainfall, while areas in the Olympic and Cascade

  • Plans for wireless electric vehicle charging roads are underway in the U.S.

    Infrastructure to support electric vehicles is expanding internationally and is aiming to give drivers alternatives to plug-in charging stations.

  • Lava destroys homes as volcano becomes explosive

    "Volcanic surveillance measurements carried out since the beginning of the eruption recorded the highest-energy activity so far during Friday afternoon," emergency services said.The volcano has spewed out thousands of tons of lava, destroyed hundreds of houses and forced the evacuation of nearly 6,000 people since it began erupting last Sunday. La Palma, with a population of over 83,000, is one of an archipelago making up the Canary Islands in the Atlantic.On Friday, authorities evacuated the towns of Tajuya, Tacande de Abajo and the part of Tacande de Arriba that had not already been evacuated after the new vent opened up in the flank of the volcano.No fatalities or serious injuries have been reported in the volcano's eruption, but about 15% of the island's economically crucial banana crop could be at risk, jeopardising thousands of jobs.

  • Ida devastation continues: Coroner says alligator killed missing man, thousands still without power and caskets stuck in mud

    Human remains found in the belly of a 504-pound alligator were identified as belonging to Timothy Satterlee, who was attacked during Ida flooding.

  • Eco-friendly construction material “mass timber” gains traction

    Architects and engineers are turning to an environmentally-friendly material known as “mass timber” to construct buildings. Mass timber, which is made of planks of wood glued together and stacked perpendicularly, emits less carbon than using steel, iron and cement. Roxana Saberi has more.