Will 'environmental rights' slow renewable energy? Democrats say no, reintroduce bill

Democrat lawmakers in the State House and Senate tried again to add “environmental rights” to New Mexico’s bill of rights, a controversial proposal during past legislative sessions when industrial developers worried could expose them to lawsuits.

House Joint Resolution 4 was pre-filed by Rep. Joanne Ferrary (D-37) of Las Cruces, who sponsored similar resolutions during the 2021, 2022 and 2023 legislative sessions. Each time, the resolution was either tabled or voted down in committees.

If passed the resolution, known as the “Green Amendment” would add a ballot question to the next general election requesting New Mexicans approve language in the state's bill of rights.

Ferrary said this year’s version, of which a senate version is still being finalized, sought to alleviate some of the litigation concerns by adding specificity to the wording.

She said drafters were “fine-tuning” the resolution’s definition of a “stable climate,” instead referring to a “safe climate” and adding language calling for native ecosystems and vegetation to be prioritized in decision-making, along with a change from “tribal membership status” to tribal or pueblo affiliation.

This was intended to be more inclusive and specific, Ferrary said, in hopes of gaining more support for the bill.

“It will include a little bit different language because we had criticism that it was a little too broad,” she said.

In an analysis of last year’s version, the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office said the concept would move environmental regulation to the state’s court system, rather than elected officials and the administration.

“The extent the constitutional amendment results in the courts becoming the primary forum for issues of environmental protection, the bar on monetary damages could leave plaintiffs without a remedy that is currently available,” read the analysis.

“Combined with the lack of legislative authority to define the environmental rights through regulation of private actors, this may lead to an unintended lack of regulation of industry.”

Concerns also came from the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) that deemed environmental rights could slow renewable energy development, according to the Legislative Finance Committee’s report on the 2023 version.

“EMNRD also expressed concerns about the proposed amendment’s potential use as a roadblock to clean energy projects being pursued as part of New Mexico’s renewable energy transition,” the report read.

“Specifically, the legal uncertainty that could be created by the amendment, as written, might result in costly litigation that could impact the financial feasibility of certain energy projects.”

If passed, the bill would not allow lawsuits against private companies or developers, Ferrary said, but require government agencies approving such projects to consider environmental impacts and subsequent effects to public safety.

“People can’t file suit against a company. If they did file a suit, it would go to the government to make sure they considered the full ramifications of what they were approving,” Ferrary said. “That gives government at different levels the ability to point to the green amendment and say whatever decision they are making they have to consider present or future impacts.”

For clean energy projects specifically, Ferrary said the bill would encourage more development, not threaten them with litigation or regulatory uncertainty as was discussed in past iterations of the bill.

“The green amendment would support green energy and how to get it. There’s a lot of technology that would counter bad effects,” she said. “The green amendment would not stop them. It would not be against the companies. It’s not going to kill jobs. Even more jobs should be created as we find better solutions.”

And it’s part of New Mexico’s broader strategy of curbing pollution and addressing climate change, Ferrary said, as state leaders work to shift away from economic reliance on fossil fuels and toward what she said were more sustainable forms of energy like wind and solar.

“We have a lot of things that are happening in our state that we have to offset. We have to make sure that where there were extractions, that they’re properly handled,” she said. “When they go to allow something new to come in, we have to make sure you’re making the upmost consideration.”

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: 'Green amendment' will not bring company lawsuits New Mexico Dems say