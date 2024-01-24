Environmental summit touts benefits of offshore wind, other alternative energy sources

Jan. 23—HARTFORD — A diverse group of like-minded environmentalists, alternative energy advocates and lawmakers gathered inside the Connecticut Science Museum on Tuesday to reiterate the challenges they said the state and wider world face amid a climate change crisis.

The 2024 Environmental Summit, sponsored by the Connecticut League of Conservation Voters Education Fund, featured a series of panels touching on a host of environmental subjects, from the viability of offshore wind projects and solar energy to the ongoing battle to ban "forever" chemicals in Connecticut.

The forums, in addition to providing recaps on those issues for the more than 200 attendees, also allowed speakers to repeatedly remind guests that substantive change requires legislative action.

"What else really matters if we're not addressing climate change in a meaningful way?" asked state Sen. Christine Cohen, D-Branford, during a vehicle emission reduction panel.

Ulysses Hammond, interim executive director of the Connecticut Port Authority, gave listeners an overview of the ongoing South Fork Wind project and the pre-staging and assembly work being conducted at the State Pier in New London.

Crews assembling the wind farm, a joint development between Danish wind energy developer Ørsted and Eversource, last week installed the seventh of 12 planned wind turbines in the waters 35 miles east of Montauk Point, N.Y.

"When completed, (the project) will deliver 132 megawatts of power," he said while photos of the massive wind tower components near the Gold Star Memorial Bridge flashed on a screen. "Connecticut is at the forefront of this new American industry."

Nathan Frohling, director of external affairs for The Nature Conservancy environmental advocacy group, said while offshore wind is a potentially powerful tool in the state's quest to reduce greenhouse emissions, the industry also faces economic and political headwinds.

He said wind farm contracts have been challenged by inflation, supply chain issues and the "reluctance of lawmakers to pass friendly policies," as well as what he characterized as a flurry of misinformation put out by fossil fuel advocates.

About halfway through the all-day event, Gov. Ned Lamont stopped by the center as attendees dined on slices of delivered New Haven-style pizza. The governor used the friendly forum to renew his calls for the phasing-out of new gas-powered cars by 2035, a proposal he withdrew last year in the face of bipartisan opposition.

"Weigh in with the legislature," Lamont urged the lunching crowd. "Push back on the things that are not true."

Charles Rothenburger, climate and energy attorney for the Save the Sound group, doubled down on Lamont's call to resurrect the new vehicle standards, stating the proposal would not entail banning traditional, gas-powered vehicles, but rather give consumers more opportunities to purchase electric versions, as well as hybrid and fuel cell-powered vehicles.

Rothenburger theorized that lawmaker resistance to the proposal may have its roots in political gamesmanship. He said the "bitter partisan divide seen so often in Washington has now come to Connecticut."

Anne Hulick, director of the state's Clean Water Action and Clean Water Fund, warned listeners of the continued threat posed by polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAs, the difficult to remediate chemicals found in a variety of household goods, and in a pair of East Lyme wells.

Hulick said while strides have been taken to ban certain uses of the chemicals, which have been linked to a variety of health issues, more stringent steps are required by lawmakers, including banning the sales of items containing the chemicals, including non-stick cookware and anti-wrinkle clothing.

j.penney@theday.com

