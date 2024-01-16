Environmentalist: MO laws regulating meat processors impact 'everybody who drinks water'

Meat production facilities are poisoning Missouri's water, says former Springfield council member and environmentalist Dan Chiles, and to stop it, we need to put pressure on our legislature.

Chiles will present a 30-minute presentation about how the change in laws allows the more meat factories in Missouri and how the animal waste from those factories threatens Missouri's water. His talk and the subsequent question and answer session is part of "Our Animal Waste Crisis," presented by the White River Group of the Sierra Club. The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Library Center, 4653 S. Campbell Ave.

Chiles is a member of the recently formed Missouri Guardrails, a group working with industry professionals to find solutions to the issue of poorly regulated waste dumping in Missouri. After vetting those solutions, they hope to bring them to the Missouri legislature.

Since the group is still in its early phases, there isn't yet a timeline for bringing proposals to the legislature.

More: Pleasant Hope meatpacker rescinds request to dump wastewater in Pomme de Terre River

"We are waiting for everybody who drinks the water to pay more attention to this subject," Chiles said. He explained that many people are unaware of state legislation that has allowed for widespread animal waste dumping.

The issue of animal waste dumping is something that affects everyone who drinks water, Chiles said, as well as everyone who uses the water, such as the tourism industry. It also impacts real estate values and has repercussions for the future.

"I'm not going to turn my back on this while I have children," Chiles said. "I feel terrible about turning this terrible situation over to my children. I can't bear the thought."

Susan Szuch reports on health and food for the Springfield News-Leader. Follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @szuchsm. Story idea? Email her at sszuch@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Environmentalist to speak on how meat factories impact Ozarks water