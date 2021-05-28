As Environmentalists Boycott Bitcoin, the Crypto Community Takes Action

Savannah Fortis
·4 min read

Despite recent moves by bitcoin into mainstream media, concerns continue to mount over bitcoin’s impact on the environment.

This year has seen a significant rise in celebrities, investors, and major organizations speaking out against bitcoin. Some even completely dropped the payment option from their platforms. 

Bitcoin environmental backlash

Bitcoin mining energy consumption is a hot topic among the media, developers, and investors in the space.

In a recent comment to the Financial Times, Professor Brian Lucey from Trinity College Dublin called bitcoin a “dirty currency.” Lucey stated that the cryptocurrency “alone consumes as much electricity as a medium-sized European country.”

A recent Cambridge study shows the annual electricity consumption of bitcoin to rank #33 globally. However, these are still best-guess statistics.

It is often difficult to determine where the energy used to power bitcoin mining facilities comes from. In China, it is common for mining operations’ energy to be fueled by coal and fossil fuel consumption.

The country leads the world in both electricity consumption and bitcoin mining. Up to 70% of all mining operations globally take place in China. 

The United States increasingly finds itself in the middle of the environment vs. crypto conversation. Most recently, with reports about the Greenidge power plant surfacing.

Atlas Holdings recently purchased the power plant, once abandoned and criticized for its energy inefficiency, for bitcoin mining. Some view it as a step toward American bitcoin mining dominance, lessening the so-called Chinese monopoly on the industry.

However, it is vehemently scrutinized by local environmental activists. Legal action against the company is already on the table from these local groups.   

Major brands drop Bitcoin 

Furthermore, some of the more noteworthy backlashes come from big names and brands who once stood in favor of the cryptocurrency. 

Previously proud to accept donations in bitcoin, Greenpeace, a leading global voice in environmental activism, halted the option to donate using the digital currency.

The reason falls in line with increasing concerns over sustainability. Greenpeace told the Financial Times, “as the amount of energy needed to run bitcoin became clearer, this policy became no longer tenable.” Before halting payments, the organization accepted BTC donations since 2014. 

Another huge blow was Tesla’s pause on bitcoin payments, again due to fossil fuel consumption. Not only is this another trending name brand to validate the growing concerns, but it comes as Musk’s influence over the crypto market is at an all-time high.

Some analysts in the space link the move to the subsequent BTC crash. In Musk’s statement on Twitter, he clarified that he believes crypto has a future but not at the risk of the environment. 

Kevin O’Leary, the Shark Tank investor, also holds a strong stance to not accept any “blood bitcoin” from China that burns coal to power mining operations. 

Others more native to the crypto community also expressed concern over the sustainability of the current system. Ripple CEO Chris Larsen said proof of work (POW) is outdated and concerning in today’s environmentally-conscious climate.

He advocates for a system migration to alternatives such as proof of stake (POS). POS requires considerably less energy and offers more use cases for tokens.

Green crypto innovation steps up

Along with Larsen, the crypto space is rife with innovators eager to tackle the issue. 

In a recent conversation with Yahoo News on Twitter, Cardano and IOHK founder Charles Hoskinson remarked on the trend of institutional money from POW coins to more “sustainable” options. Some credit Cardano’s pioneering use of POS as the reason behind the recent ADA price hike. 

Another green development is the launch of the EEE (Energy Efficient Ethereum) token to improve Ethereum’s energy output.

It utilizes the Ethereum 2.0 protocol, designed with user efficiency in mind. It is the first asset debuted on the Crypto Climate Exchange (CCE). CCE aims to be the world’s first exchange to fund dedicated to supporting climate action initiatives in the space. 

The Chia Network secured $61 million in their latest funding round, as investors follow trends towards green-crypto projects.

The network hopes to be a leader in the space with its energy-efficient blockchain and native green currency, Chia (XCH). At the center of the endeavor is to make mining both more accessible and less damaging to the environment. 

Traditional mining gets creative

In addition to the up-and-coming eco-friendly innovators in the space, others are choosing to approach traditional methods with solutions. 

Argo Blockchain Solutions teamed up with DMG Blockchain Solutions to create the first bitcoin mining pool that runs entirely off clean energy. The initiative uses hydroelectric power to mine and therefore creates a “green bitcoin.”

Another collaboration was agreed upon between Wesco Operating Inc and EZ Blockchain. They’ve created a way to capture energy from gas flares to power mining. Mining operations moved onsite thanks to EZ Smartgrid technology and used the electricity converted from flared gas. 

The future of bitcoin relies on adoption, and environmental concerns could harm this going forward. How the community shifts will be key to determining bitcoins future.

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin price prediction 2021: Experts make six-figure forecasts despite crypto market crash

    Crypto bull run could see btc hit $250,000, some analysts claim

  • Cardano Alonzo Smart Contracts Platform Testnet Launches

    Input Output Hong Kong has launched the testnet for the Cardano Alonzo smart contracts platform and revealed its rollout plan.

  • Blue Angels fly over USNA graduation and commissioning ceremony

    The Navy's Blue Angels fly over the U.S. Naval Academy's 2021 graduation and commissioning ceremony.

  • Tulsa Race Massacre events cancelled due to ‘unexpected circumstances’ as DHS warns of racist threats

    Event marking century since attack on Black Wall Street, where its believed 39 people died, cancelled due to fears of racist violence

  • Matt Gaetz tells ‘America First’ rally crowd they have ‘obligation’ to take up arms against tech companies

    ‘This is beyond yelling fire in a theatre’

  • McConnell reportedly asks GOP senators to vote against Capitol riot commission as ‘personal favor’

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault

  • ‘This guy is a disaster’: GOP insiders terrified Trump’s rallies are going to derail midterm chances

    Republican congressional aide says if they win back majority in 2022, ‘it’s going to be in spite of Trump — not because of Trump’

  • Ex-wife of San Jose mass-shooting suspect says he fantasised about killing colleagues, as another victim dies

    ‘He could dwell on things’, says wife of suspected gunman

  • Britt Reid to appear in court on drunk driving charge after crash injured 5-year-old girl

    The Feb. 4 crash injured two children, including 5-year-old Ariel Young, who suffered a traumatic brain injury.

  • EU drug regulator reviewing woman's death in Belgium after getting J&J shot

    LONDON (Reuters) -The European Union's drug regulator said on Wednesday it is reviewing the death of a woman in Belgium who suffered a blood clot and low platelets after receiving Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it has asked the U.S. drugmaker to carry out a series of additional studies to help assess a possible link between the shot and a known rare but serious clotting condition called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS). It said it is reviewing the case in Belgium along with other reports of blood clots with the Belgian and Slovenian medicines agencies.

  • Late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick's mother urges Congress to approve Capitol riot commission

    The mother of late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died a day after the Capitol riot Jan. 6, urged lawmakers to create a commission.

  • Biden backs enormous Trump-era Alaska oil drilling project opposed by environmentalists

    In a move that shocked environmentalists, the Department of Interior defends a plan to extract hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil from Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve

  • NatWest launches 'urgent' cryptocurrency scam alert

    A warning on NatWest's banking app warns customers to beware of cryptocurrency scams.

  • QAnon now as popular in US as some major religions, polls suggest

    Strong correlation between trust in far-right news outlets and belief in QAnon, research finds

  • Congresswoman mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene with flowchart of antisemitism

    Republicans and Democratic lawmakers have condemned the congresswoman’s comments

  • Residents on edge after woman found dead in apartment

    A woman was found dead in her Framingham apartment.

  • 76ers fan banned indefinitely from NBA games for throwing popcorn on Wizards’ Russell Westbrook

    Players association says police should investigate as Lebron James calls for tapes showing the man be released

  • Lobbying scandal: Civil servants must start declaring conflicts of interests, says anti-sleaze watchdog

    The interests of senior civil servants and special advisers should be published to introduce further transparency in government, a top civil servant has been told.

  • Mollie Tibbetts’ Accused Killer: Armed, Masked Men Put Her Body in My Trunk

    YouTubeMollie Tibbetts’ accused killer took the stand on his own behalf Wednesday, sharing a dramatic story with jurors about how he was kidnapped by two armed, masked men and ordered to track down the University of Iowa student before one of them murdered her.Testifying through a translator, Cristian Bahena Rivera, a 26-year-old Mexican national who came to the U.S. illegally to work at an Iowa dairy farm, claimed that the two men ambushed him inside his trailer on July 18, 2018—and forced him to drive them around until they located Tibbetts.Eventually, one of the men, armed with a knife, got out of the car and disappeared for at least 10 minutes, he testified. When the man returned, he asked Bahena Rivera to drive another “300 meters” before telling him to stop and hand over his keys.“I just heard a movement in the car and then that the trunk closed,” Bahena Rivera told jurors in Scott County Court during his first-degree murder trial. He said that he drove the men until they reached a white house, where they again took his keys and phone and told him to wait a few minutes before he was free to go.Investigators Told Mollie Tibbetts’ Accused Killer He ‘Blacked Out’: Defense“Before they leave one of them tells me not to say anything about what had happened,” Bahena said, adding that the men said they “knew” about his daughter and ex-girlfriend. “I got out of the car because I did not have my keys. Obviously, I knew there was something in the trunk because previously I had felt when they had placed when they had put something in the trunk.”Bahena Rivera said that when he opened the trunk and saw Tibbetts’ body, he panicked and decided to move her “very heavy” remains to a cornfield.“I picked her up and then I put her in the cornfield,” he said, adding that he covered her with corn stalks “because I didn’t want to leave her...I didn’t want her to be too exposed to the sun.”“I left her exactly how she was in the trunk,” he added.The dairy farm worker added that he didn’t immediately go to the police about the horrific ordeal, because he was “scared” that he would be implicated in the crime.At trial, prosecutors have argued that Bahena Rivera stabbed Tibbetts at least seven times on July 18, 2018, near the Brooklyn, Iowa, home where she was staying.About a month later, the young woman’s body was found when Bahena Rivera directed authorities to the cornfield where he said he hid her—after an 11-hour interrogation and a visit from federal immigration authorities.Bahena Rivera’s defense team has argued that investigators coerced a confession out of their client, leading him to believe he had “blacked out” when he stabbed Tibbetts. Defense attorney Jennifer Frese said the confession was the result of Bahena Rivera’s exhaustion after a 12-hour shift at the dairy farm, relentless questions from authorities who refused to let him see his family, and his arrest for being undocumented.Pamela Romero, a former Iowa police officer, testified last Thursday that when she interviewed Bahena Rivera on Aug. 20, 2018, he “wanted to talk to me” and eventually acknowledged that video footage showed his black Chevy Malibu circling her as she was running.Several hours later—after he was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement—he confessed to “blacking out” and murdering Tibbetts, Romero said.Mollie Tibbetts’ Killer Recalled ‘Covering Her With Corn Stalks,’ Prosecutor Says in Trial Opening“He said that Mollie tried to slap him and was screaming at him,” Romero testified. “Mr. Rivera said this is when he became angry. He stated that when he gets angry, he usually blacks out.”But Bahena Rivera insisted Wednesday that he actually lied to Romero and the other investigators, and never said a word about the armed men he claims surprised him at his apartment, warning him he “shouldn’t do anything stupid.”He said that police eventually told him they had evidence his phone was with Tibbetts’ phone, and that her hair was found in his car. As the questions began to mount, Bahena Rivera told jurors he felt pressure to agree with authorities.“If I helped them, if I told them what they wanted to hear, that they would help me,” he said after he was asked what he thought Romero meant when she told him in the interview to “help himself.”Bahena Rivera said that after hours of questions, he relented and agreed to take investigators to the spot where he hid Tibbetts’ body.“For one, I was already very tired and I wanted to stop. And most importantly they told me to put myself in the family's position and to think about if she was my daughter, what would I have done,” he said.During cross-examination, prosecutors grilled Bahena Rivera about his sudden reversal, getting the farmhand to admit he told Romero he was angry at Tibbetts.“You were given an opportunity in the presence of law enforcement to tell what you’ve told us here today..and you chose not to do that,” Brown said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Russian court rejects U.S firm's lawsuit over COVID-19 drug remdesivir

    Russia's Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a lawsuit from U.S. company Gilead Sciences that challenged a Russian government decision to let a Russian firm develop and market the anti-COVID-19 drug remdesivir without Gilead's consent. The Russian government late last year granted Russian drugmaker Pharmasyntez a compulsory licence for one year to manufacture the drug under a different name without Gilead's permission.