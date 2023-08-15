Environmentalists retrace Charles Darwin's voyage

STORY: This restored ship is tracing the path of Charles Darwin’s famous voyage

It's an old schooner similar to the HMS Beagle he boarded in 1831

During that journey he developed the theory of evolution via natural selection

Darwin200 is the project behind the new expedition

The project aims to inspire young conservationists and act as a classroom for the public on the route

[Stewart McPherson, Founder and Project manager, Darwin200]

"So we're trying to show the world the beauty of the natural world, but more importantly, also show them the solutions. Because what we are seeing in conservation again and again and again is many of the problems can be solved. Many of the problems, it is with enough power to fix, whether that be the Ascension Island green turtle population that was virtually annihilated 100 years ago but has now absolutely exploded back, or endemic frigate birds or the blue iguana in the Cayman Islands, or the cow in Bermuda."

The project hopes to document ocean plastics, coral reef health and more

It also hopes to study the impact of climate change

"Climate change is impacting all of the ecosystems of the world in different ways and in different extents, whether it's coral bleaching and warming seas around the world, or desertification of land. We are trying to to help mitigate some of that change. And we are doing a series of different biodiversity surveys looking at the impacts of habitat loss, partly as a consequence of the changing climate."