Envision2bWell Kicks Off New Year with EnvisionWell 2.0 Health and Wellness App Release Featuring Face-Scan Tech

Update includes revamped ‘My Personal Body Blueprint,’ adding face-scanning biomarker analysis feature, facilitating everyone’s journey to ‘360 Well-Being'

Envision2bWell®, a digital health and wellness company whose mission is to empower people to live sustainably healthier, more joyful lives, has released an updated second version of its health and wellness app, EnvisionWell®.

Now available for both iOS and Android, EnvisionWell 2.0 sports a new user interface that improves the user’s overall experience. It also rolls out a revamp of one of its key features, “My Personal Body Blueprint,” (MPBB) with contactless face scanning technology. MPBB 2.0 provides users with important health biomarkers such as blood pressure, stress index, BMI and more, with just a smartphone — never needing to don a wearable device. The company also makes improvements to the “My Energy” module to better help users track their food, physical activity and water consumption.

EnvisionWell syncs with more than 400 devices, bridging the gap created by the myriad separate apps that help users keep track of their fitness, their nutrition, their health, and more, but are unable to communicate with one another. It brings people’s data to life in one centralized location, eliminating the need for multiple apps. EnvisionWell empowers and enables sustainably healthy behaviors in all areas of wellness.

“This is not your average health or fitness app,” says Envision2bWell CEO, Tammy Williams. “EnvisionWell provides information that communicates the true health of your body, mind and spirit, based on more than just your height, weight and BMI. It is data that allows you to decide for yourself how to best meet your personal health and wellness goals — whether it is reducing stress, improving or maintaining your physical fitness, practicing mindfulness, eating healthier or other aspirations.”

In addition to being available for individual consumer use, the EnvisionWell platform serves up workplace wellness solutions for businesses. Because it is both digital and mobile, EnvisionWell can be utilized by virtually any company worldwide.

“Our enterprise platform provides employers with a full portal of analytics that inform them of the overall health of their company, as well as engagement in the platform,” explains Williams. “EnvisionWell fully empowers people on their journey to 360 Well-Being® and Social Health Empowerment®.”

Envision2bWell leverages the lens of social determinants of health and their proprietary engagement model based on the four foundational elements of the Social Health Empowerment Framework, “Knowledge, Support, Access and Autonomy” (KSAA®).

“We are reimagining wellness, so everybody has an equal shot at being healthy and well.”

Envision2bWell already has its next set of EnvisionWell updates in the works, including “B360 Score,” as well as new modules, “My TeleWellness” and “My Journal,” anticipated in mid-2022.

About Envision2bWell Inc.

Envision2bWell Inc. is a West Chester, Pennsylvania-based mission driven, for-profit social impact company committed to empowering, enabling, and inspiring health and well-being. The Black woman-owned business is MBE and WBE-certified with a diverse, multicultural team. Envision2bWell reimagines wellness through its signature product, EnvisionWell, a unified digital health and wellness platform that helps people live sustainably healthier lives with personalized engagement, robust data, and digital, social and human experiences to support them on their wellness journey. EnvisionWell is available for companies and individual consumers. To learn more, visit https://www.envision2bwell.io.

