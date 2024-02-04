Envisioning Greater: Plant the seeds of knowledge through Envision University's 2024 lineup

Hundreds of thoughtful, deep and even zany quotes are out there speaking to the value of education and learning.

Whether the acquisition of a college degree or attending a workshop or seminar, engaging in learning opportunities can expand the mind and open the brain.

At Envision Greater Fond du Lac, we seek to provide our community with learning opportunities.

Quietly piloting this concept in 2023, Envision offered three “courses” last year: Graphic Design Basics, Facebook 101, and News Release Writing. The success of these offerings provided a solid foundation for continued growth within this concept.

Through thoughtful consideration, conversations with members and leaning into the local talent pool, Envision Greater Fond du Lac is proud to announce a full-year catalog of offerings, spanning a range of topics.

Each month, Envision University will provide a workshop-based “course” for both members and the community. These offerings are priced at $5 for members, $50 for non-members. All held at Envision Greater Fond du Lac, a central location with ample parking.

The remaining 2024 schedule of offerings is as follows:

Feb. 12 from 11 a.m. to noon, "Health and Wellness Coaching," facilitated by Rhonda Roehrig, owner of Career Balance;

March 14 from 11 a.m. to noon, "Wisconsin Procurement Institute: Government Contracting," facilitated by Ken Kotloski and Ben Blanc, government contract specialists with Wisconsin Procurement Institute;

April 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m ., "Reasonable Suspicion: Drugs, trends, and what to look for," facilitated by Officer Kyle Hoefer, Fond du Lac Police Department;

May 20 from 11 a.m. to noon, "What is Business Intelligence? , " facilitated by Sarah Van Buren, director of business intelligence, Envision Greater Fond du Lac;

June 12 from noon to 1 p.m., "Onboarding New Hires," facilitated by Jamie Price, talent programs manager, Grande;

July 22 from noon to 1 p.m., "We’re in a crisis! Crafting crisis communication messaging before the crisis," facilitated by Tracy Qualmann, senior director of marketing and communication, Envision Greater Fond du Lac;

Aug. 21 from noon to 1 p.m., "Training: Best Practices," facilitated by Jaime Price, talent programs manager, Grande;

Sept. 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., "Invest in Vets: Programming for Veteran-Owned and Veteran- Friendly Businesses," facilitated by Shane Kanneberg, northeast regional director, Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce;

Oct. 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., "CPR Training" (non-certified), facilitated by Matt Simon, owner of Simon Says CPR;

Nov. 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., "How are Employers Recognized for Being Veteran Ready?," facilitated by Alene Helmer, local veteran employer representative, Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development; and

Dec. 9 from noon to 1 p.m., "Yes, And: Lessons from Improv Comedy for leading in the workplace," facilitated by Joe Venhuizen, vice president of membership and resource development, Envision Greater Fond du Lac.

Information about Envision University can be found at envisiongreaterfdl.com/envisionuniversity. Online registration is available.

Tracy Qualmann is senior director of marketing & communication for Envision Greater Fond du Lac.

