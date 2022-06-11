A Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) insider increased their holdings by 21% last year

Looking at Enzo Biochem, Inc.'s (NYSE:ENZ ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Enzo Biochem

The Independent Director Bradley Radoff made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.5m worth of shares at a price of US$3.64 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$2.39 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Bradley Radoff was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Bradley Radoff bought a total of 1.82m shares over the year at an average price of US$3.54. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Enzo Biochem

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Enzo Biochem insiders own about US$27m worth of shares. That equates to 23% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Enzo Biochem Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Enzo Biochem insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Enzo Biochem (1 shouldn't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

