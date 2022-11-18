As Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) drops to US$100m market cap, insiders might rethink their US$3.1m stock purchase earlier this year

The recent 13% drop in Enzo Biochem, Inc.'s (NYSE:ENZ) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased US$3.1m worth of stock at an average buy price of US$3.23 over the past 12 months. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only US$2.0m.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Enzo Biochem Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Bradley Radoff made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.5m worth of shares at a price of US$3.64 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$2.06 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Enzo Biochem insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about US$3.23 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Enzo Biochem insiders own 24% of the company, worth about US$24m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Enzo Biochem Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Enzo Biochem shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Enzo Biochem and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Enzo Biochem you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

