EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) insiders have profited after buying stock worth US$4.3m last year, current gains stand at US$1.2m

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) insiders who acquired shares over the previous 12 months, can probably afford to ignore the recent 10% decline in the stock price. Reason being, despite the recent loss, insiders original purchase value of US$4.3m is now worth US$5.5m.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At EOG Resources

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Michael Kerr for US$4.3m worth of shares, at about US$86.00 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$109. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does EOG Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that EOG Resources insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$201m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About EOG Resources Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like EOG Resources insiders think the business has merit. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - EOG Resources has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

