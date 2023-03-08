EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) insiders sold US$2.9m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

Over the past year, many EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At EOG Resources

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Michael Kerr for US$2.6m worth of shares, at about US$130 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$118). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Michael Kerr.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of EOG Resources shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

EOG Resources Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that EOG Resources insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Specifically, Independent Director Michael Kerr bought US$2.6m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership Of EOG Resources

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that EOG Resources insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$233m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About EOG Resources Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. The recent buying by an insider , along with high insider ownership, suggest that EOG Resources insiders are fairly aligned, and optimistic. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for EOG Resources and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

