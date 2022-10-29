EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at EOG Resources' (NYSE:EOG) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for EOG Resources, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = US$7.4b ÷ (US$38b - US$5.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, EOG Resources has an ROCE of 23%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Oil and Gas industry average of 17%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for EOG Resources compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering EOG Resources here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

The fact that EOG Resources is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 23% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, EOG Resources is employing 22% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

Our Take On EOG Resources' ROCE

Overall, EOG Resources gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. Since the stock has returned a solid 51% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if EOG Resources can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for EOG Resources that we think you should be aware of.

