EOG Resources' (NYSE:EOG) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.825

The board of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.825 on the 28th of April, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the annual payment to 2.9% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

EOG Resources' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, prior to this announcement, EOG Resources' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 8.5%. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, we could see the payout ratio reaching 82% in the next 12 months, which is on the higher end of the range we would say is sustainable.

EOG Resources Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.34 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $3.30. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 26% per annum over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. EOG Resources has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 24% per annum. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

We Really Like EOG Resources' Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for EOG Resources that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

