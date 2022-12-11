We Like EOG Resources' (NYSE:EOG) Returns And Here's How They're Trending

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on EOG Resources is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.28 = US$9.6b ÷ (US$40b - US$5.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, EOG Resources has an ROCE of 28%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 21% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured EOG Resources' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering EOG Resources here for free.

So How Is EOG Resources' ROCE Trending?

The trends we've noticed at EOG Resources are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 28%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 30% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Our Take On EOG Resources' ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what EOG Resources has. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 46% return over the last five years. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if EOG Resources can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

EOG Resources does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

