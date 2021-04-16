- By GF Value





The stock of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $71.505 per share and the market cap of $41.7 billion, EOG Resources stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for EOG Resources is shown in the chart below.





EOG Resources Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

Because EOG Resources is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. EOG Resources has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.55, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks EOG Resources's financial strength as 5 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of EOG Resources over the past years:

EOG Resources Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. EOG Resources has been profitable 7 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $9.9 billion and loss of $1.04 a share. Its operating margin is 4.64%, which ranks better than 66% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. Overall, the profitability of EOG Resources is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of EOG Resources over the past years:

Story continues

EOG Resources Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. EOG Resources's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. EOG Resources's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -13%, which ranks worse than 67% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, EOG Resources's return on invested capital is 1.18, and its cost of capital is 13.90. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of EOG Resources is shown below:

EOG Resources Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

To conclude, the stock of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 67% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about EOG Resources stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

