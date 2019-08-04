Is Eolus Vind (STO:EOLU B) Using Too Much Debt?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Eolus Vind AB (publ) (STO:EOLU B) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Eolus Vind's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Eolus Vind had kr489.4m of debt at May 2019, down from kr564.5m a year prior. On the flip side, it has kr359.3m in cash leading to net debt of about kr130.2m.

A Look At Eolus Vind's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Eolus Vind had liabilities of kr1.20b due within 12 months, and liabilities of kr198.9m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of kr359.3m and kr79.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by kr962.7m.

Eolus Vind has a market capitalization of kr1.73b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Eolus Vind has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.55. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 18.1 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. Better yet, Eolus Vind grew its EBIT by 417% last year, which is an impressive improvement. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Eolus Vind's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. During the last three years, Eolus Vind burned a lot of cash. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.