Eon's Essential Patient Curve Predicts More Than 9 Million Essential Patients Could be Diverted Due to COVID

DENVER, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has completely disrupted the US hospital and healthcare system. Service line focus has shifted to COVID readiness and away from the patients they typically serve. Unfortunately, this means at many facilities, COVID-19 is paralyzing the identification, management and care of Essential Patients.

The current loss of focus on Essential Patient Care is resulting in patient distress, risk of long-term suffering, poor patient outcomes, and loss of life. As well as loss of hospital revenue. This delayed care may be captured post-COVID, but the return to normal hospital operations will not occur until the resulting bolus of delayed care, concurrent with normal care needs, subsides.

Unless addressed immediately, this avalanche of acute care needs, with little to no prioritization of non-emergent care, will have long-term effects on our population, hospitals and economy. COVID and CANCER are catastrophically intersecting.

Eon, a healthcare technology company, led by Dr. Akrum "Aki" Alzubaidi, an Interventional Pulmonologist, has developed a real-time diversion model, the Essential Patient Curve , that is predicting more than 40 million patients will be waiting for care by the end of the year . What's more, of those, over 9 million are Essential Patients, the most at-risk and in need of immediate care.

According to the latest Eon curve data, missed appointments during the first wave of COVID will result in a backlog of demand for care, peaking in May 2020 at 58 million visits missed. It will take at a minimum through the end of the calendar year to resolve this backlog and will require additional supply in the healthcare system.

In an immediate effort to flatten the next curve, Eon is offering Essential Patient Reports, an easy-to-use worklist, that identifies the most at-risk patients who need care now—when it matters most.

To aggressively combat the diversion of care, Eon is donating its mission-critical solution—Essential Patient SafetyNet—to all new hospitals and imaging centers with rapid ramp-up and no costs for all of 2020.

Eon Essential Patient SafetyNet assists healthcare facilities with the identification of patients who need immediate care. It also offers the first mobile tumor board, allowing quarantined or reallocated service-line members the ability to communicate and make immediate critical patient decisions at any time.

Dr. Aki insists, " We can flatten both curves (COVID and missed appointments) with Eon SafetyNet for essential patient tracking for those that need to safely be seen now, while building a queue of patients to be seen when exposure risk is low. Hospitals must get back to patient care to recover both clinically and financially. Eon SafetyNet is the solution to get America's healthcare engine restarted and operating how it should."

To see Eon's latest Essential Patient Curve model and learn about the Essential Patient SafetyNet solution, visit www.eonhealth.com . For more information about Eon and Dr. Aki's mission to ensure Essential Patients don't fall through the cracks during COVID, please contact tracy.coleman@eonhealth.com .

Join Our Webinar:

Eon is hosting a webinar with Dr. Aki Alzubaidi on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at 1:00 PM EDT to discuss how Eon is addressing the COVID-19 deferred care crisis for all 210 current clients.

Join Dr. Aki as he shares insights on how Eon is helping clients triage the most vulnerable patients with Essential Patient Reports, an easy-to-use worklist. As an Interventional Pulmonologist, Dr. Aki will answer questions and address concerns regarding nodule patient triage during this time of uncertainty.

WHO: Dr. Aki Alzubidi, Interventional Pulmonologist, National Jewish Health

Founder & co-CEO, Eon

WHAT: Essential Patients & Deferred Care Webinar

WHEN: April 15th, 1:00 PM EDT

Click Here to Sign Up for the Webinar

If you can't join the webinar live, you can still watch it here.

Contact:

Tracy Kollker Coleman

9709883077

238014@email4pr.com

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eons-essential-patient-curve-predicts-more-than-9-million-essential-patients-could-be-diverted-due-to-covid-301040985.html

SOURCE Eon