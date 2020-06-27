EOS, Ethereum and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – June 27th, 2020

EOS

EOS rose by 0.06% on Friday. Following a 0.88% decline on Thursday, EOS ended the day at $2.4839.

It was a particularly choppy start to the day, with EOS rising to an early morning high $2.4938 before hitting reverse.

Falling short of the major resistance levels, EOS slid to a mid-morning intraday low $2.3889.

EOS fell through the first major support level at $2.4336 before rebounding to a late morning intraday high $2.5178.

Falling short of the first major resistance level at $2.5322, EOS slid back to sub-$2.45 levels before finding support.

A late move back through to $2.48 levels reversed the losses on the day.

At the time of writing, EOS was down by 0.22% to $2.4785. A bearish start to the day saw EOS fall from an early morning high $2.4825 to a low $2.4785.

EOS left the major support and resistance levels untested early on.

For the day ahead

EOS would need to avoid a fall through the $2.4635 pivot level to support a run at the first major resistance level at $2.5382.

Support from the broader market would be needed, however, for EOS to break out from Friday’s high $2.5178.

Barring an extended crypto rally, the first major resistance level would likely leave EOS short of $2.60 levels once more. The second major resistance level sits at $2.5911.

Failure to avoid a fall through the $2.4635 pivot could see EOS fall further back.

A fall through sub-$2.46 levels would bring the first major support level at $2.4093 into play.

Barring an extended sell-off, EOS should steer clear of the second major support level at $2.3346. A key support level sitting at $2.40 will likely come back into play on the day.

Looking at the Technical Indicators

Major Support Level: $2.4093

Major Resistance Level: $2.5382

23.6% FIB Retracement Level: $6.62

38% FIB Retracement Level: $9.76

62% FIB Retracement Level: $14.82

Ethereum

Ethereum fell by 1.11% on Friday. Following on from a 0.92% decline on Thursday, Ethereum ended the day at $229.44.

It was a mixed start to the day. Ethereum rose to an early morning intraday high $233.25 before hitting reverse.

Falling short of the first major resistance level at $236, Ethereum slid to an early afternoon intraday low $227.30.

Finding support at the first major support level at $227.81, Ethereum bounced back to $231 levels before easing back.

At the time of writing, Ethereum was down by 0.35% to $228.64. A bearish start to the day saw Ethereum fall from an early morning high $229.60 to a low $228.25.

Ethereum left the major support and resistance levels untested early on.