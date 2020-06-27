EOS, Ethereum and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – June 27th, 2020

EOS
EOS rose by 0.06% on Friday. Following a 0.88% decline on Thursday, EOS ended the day at $2.4839.
It was a particularly choppy start to the day, with EOS rising to an early morning high $2.4938 before hitting reverse.
Falling short of the major resistance levels, EOS slid to a mid-morning intraday low $2.3889.
EOS fell through the first major support level at $2.4336 before rebounding to a late morning intraday high $2.5178.
Falling short of the first major resistance level at $2.5322, EOS slid back to sub-$2.45 levels before finding support.
A late move back through to $2.48 levels reversed the losses on the day.
At the time of writing, EOS was down by 0.22% to $2.4785. A bearish start to the day saw EOS fall from an early morning high $2.4825 to a low $2.4785.
EOS left the major support and resistance levels untested early on.
For the day ahead
EOS would need to avoid a fall through the $2.4635 pivot level to support a run at the first major resistance level at $2.5382.
Support from the broader market would be needed, however, for EOS to break out from Friday’s high $2.5178.
Barring an extended crypto rally, the first major resistance level would likely leave EOS short of $2.60 levels once more. The second major resistance level sits at $2.5911.
Failure to avoid a fall through the $2.4635 pivot could see EOS fall further back.
A fall through sub-$2.46 levels would bring the first major support level at $2.4093 into play.
Barring an extended sell-off, EOS should steer clear of the second major support level at $2.3346. A key support level sitting at $2.40 will likely come back into play on the day.
Looking at the Technical Indicators
Major Support Level: $2.4093
Major Resistance Level: $2.5382
23.6% FIB Retracement Level: $6.62
38% FIB Retracement Level: $9.76
62% FIB Retracement Level: $14.82
Ethereum
Ethereum fell by 1.11% on Friday. Following on from a 0.92% decline on Thursday, Ethereum ended the day at $229.44.
It was a mixed start to the day. Ethereum rose to an early morning intraday high $233.25 before hitting reverse.
Falling short of the first major resistance level at $236, Ethereum slid to an early afternoon intraday low $227.30.
Finding support at the first major support level at $227.81, Ethereum bounced back to $231 levels before easing back.
At the time of writing, Ethereum was down by 0.35% to $228.64. A bearish start to the day saw Ethereum fall from an early morning high $229.60 to a low $228.25.
Ethereum left the major support and resistance levels untested early on.
For the day ahead
Ethereum would need to move through the $230 pivot to support a run at the first major resistance level at $232.69.
Support from the broader market would be needed, however, for Ethereum to break back through to $230 levels.
Barring another extended crypto rally, the first major resistance level and Friday’s high $233.25 should cap any upside.
In the event of another breakout, expect a run at the second major resistance level at $235.95 before any pullback.
Failure to move through the $230 pivot could see Ethereum spend yet another day in the red.
A fall through to sub-$228 levels would bring the first major support level at $226.74 into play.
Barring another extended sell-off, Ethereum should steer clear of sub-$220 levels. The second major support level at $224.05 should limit any downside on the day.
Looking at the Technical Indicators
Major Support Level: $226.74
Major Resistance Level: $232.69
23.6% FIB Retracement Level: $257
38.2% FIB Retracement Level: $367
62% FIB Retracement Level: $543
Ripple’s XRP
Ripple’s XRP rose by 0.63% on Friday. Partially reversing a 1.02% fall from Thursday, Ripple’s XRP ended the day at $0.18269.
It was a particularly choppy start to the day for Ripple’s XRP. Ripple’s XRP rose to an early morning high $0.18369 before sliding to an early morning intraday low $0.17860.
Falling short of the major resistance levels, Ripple’s XRP fell through the first major support level at $0.17890.
Steering clear of $0.1750, Ripple’s XRP rallied to an early afternoon intraday high $0.18677 before sliding back.
Ripple’s XRP broke through the first major resistance level at $0.1844, before falling back to $0.1812 levels.
Finding late support, Ripple’s XRP revisited $0.1840 levels before easing back. The first major resistance level at $0.1844 pinned Ripple’s XRP late in the day.
At the time of writing, Ripple’s XRP was down by 0.42% to $0.18193. A bearish start to the day saw Ripple’s XRP fall from an early morning high $0.18278 to a low $0.18195.
Ripple’s XRP left the major support and resistance levels untested early on.
For the day ahead
Ripple’s XRP will need to move through the $0.1830 pivot to support a run at the first major resistance level at $0.1868.
Support from the broader market would be needed, however, for Ripple’s XRP to break out from Friday’s high $0.18677.
Barring a broad-based crypto rally, the first major resistance level and Fridays’ high $0.18677 would likely cap any upside.
In the event of a breakout, Ripple’s XRP could eye $0.19 levels before any pullback. The second major resistance level at $0.1909 would likely limit the upside, however.
Failure to move through the $0.1830 pivot could see Ripple’s XRP give up Friday’s gains.
A fall back through to sub-$0.18 levels would bring the first major support level at $0.1786 into play.
Barring another extended crypto sell-off, Ripple’s XRP should avoid sub-$0.1750 levels. The second major support level sits at $0.1745.
Looking at the Technical Indicators
Major Support Level: $0.1786
Major Resistance Level: $0.1868
23.6% FIB Retracement Level: $0.3638
38.2% FIB Retracement Level: $0.4800
62% FIB Retracement Level: $0.6678
