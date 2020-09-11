EOS, Ethereum and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 12th, 2020

EOS
EOS rose by 0.39% on Friday. Following on from a 0.96% gain on Thursday, EOS ended the day at $2.7874.
It was a mixed start to the day. EOS fell to an early morning intraday low $2.7112 before making a move.
EOS fell through the first major support level at $2.7264 before rallying to a late morning intraday high $2.8250.
Falling short of the first major resistance level at $2.8358, EOS slipped back to sub-$2.80 and a range-bound 2nd half of the day.
At the time of writing, EOS was down by 0.40% to $2.7764. A mixed start to the day saw EOS rise to an early morning high $2.7918 before falling to a low $2.7641.
EOS left the major support and resistance levels untested early on.
For the day ahead
EOS would need to avoid a fall back through the $2.7745 pivot level to support a run at the first major resistance level at $2.8379.
Support from the broader market would be needed, however, for EOS to break out from Friday’s high $2.8250.
Barring an extended crypto rally, the first major resistance level would likely cap any upside.
Failure to avoid a fall back through the pivot level at $2.7745 would bring the first major support level at $2.7241 into play.
Barring another extended sell-off, however, EOS should continue to steer clear of sub-$2.60 levels. The second major support level at $2.6607 should limit the downside.
Looking at the Technical Indicators
First Major Support Level: $2.7241
Pivot Level: $2.7745
First Major resistance Level: $2.8379
23.6% FIB Retracement Level: $6.52
38% FIB Retracement Level: $9.68
62% FIB Retracement Level: $14.77
Ethereum
Ethereum rose by 1.63% on Friday. Following on from a 4.83% rally on Thursday, Ethereum ended the day at $373.93.
It was a mixed start to the day. Ethereum rose to an early morning high $372.0 before sliding to an early morning intraday low $355.81. The pullback saw Ethereum fall through the 38.2% FIB of $367.
Steering clear of the major support and resistance levels, Ethereum rallied to a late intraday high $375.38.
Falling short of the first major resistance level at $380.49, Ethereum slipped back to limit the upside on the day. In spite of falling short of the major resistance levels, Ethereum did break back through the 38.2% FIB of $367.
At the time of writing, Ethereum was down by 0.86% to $370.71. A mixed start to the day saw Ethereum rise to an early morning high $374.64 before falling to a low $369.71.
Ethereum left the major support and resistance levels untested early on.
For the day ahead
Ethereum would need to avoid a fall through the $368.37 pivot to support a run at the first major resistance level at $380.94.
Support from the broader market would be needed, however, for Ethereum to break out from Friday’s high $375.38.
Barring an extended crypto rally, the first major resistance level would likely cap any upside.
Failure to avoid a fall through the $368.37 pivot would bring the 38.2% FIB of $367 and the first major support level at $361.37 into play.
Barring an extended sell-off, however, Ethereum should continue to avoid sub-$350 levels. The second major support level sits at $348.8.
Looking at the Technical Indicators
First Major Support Level: $361.37
Pivot Level: $368.37
First Major Resistance Level: $380.94
23.6% FIB Retracement Level: $257
38.2% FIB Retracement Level: $367
62% FIB Retracement Level: $543
Ripple’s XRP
Ripple’s XRP fell by 0.19% on Friday. Partially reversing a 1.82% gain from Thursday, Ripple’s XRP ended the day at $0.24276.
It was also a mixed start to the day. Ripple’s XRP rose to an early morning intraday high $0.24452 before hitting reverse.
Falling short of the first major resistance level at $0.2483, Ripple’s XRP fell to an early morning intraday low $0.23701.
Ripple’s XRP fell through the first major support level at $0.2387 before finding support.
Through the 2nd half of the day, Ripple’s XRP revisited $0.244 levels before falling back into the red.
At the time of writing, Ripple’s XRP was down by 0.42% to $0.24173. A bearish start to the day saw Ripple’s XRP fall from an early morning high $0.24290 to a low $0.24156.
Ripple’s XRP left the major support and resistance levels untested early on.
For the day ahead
Ripple’s XRP will need to avoid a fall through the $0.2414 pivot to support a run at the first major resistance level at $0.2459.
Support from the broader market would be needed, however, for Ripple’s XRP to break out from Friday’s high $0.24452.
Barring an extended crypto rally, the first major resistance level would likely cap any upside.
Failure to avoid a fall through the $0.2414 pivot would bring the first major support level at $0.2383 into play.
Barring an extended crypto sell-off, Ripple’s XRP should steer clear of sub $0.23 levels. The second major support level at $0.2339 should limit any downside.
Looking at the Technical Indicators
First Major Support Level: $0.2383
Pivot Level: $0.2414
First Major Resistance Level: $0.2459
23.6% FIB Retracement Level: $0.3638
38.2% FIB Retracement Level: $0.4800
62% FIB Retracement Level: $0.6678
Please let us know what you think in the comments below.
Thanks, Bob
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
E-mini Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM) Futures Technical Analysis – Weak Under 27414, Strong Over 27570
U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Could Be Building Support Base for Upside Breakout
Gold Price Prediction – Prices Slip and Trade Sideways Despite Robust Inflation
USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Strong Inflation Reports Provide Support To U.S. Dollar
The Weekly Wrap – The Pound took a Brexit Tumble, with Central Banks Also in Focus