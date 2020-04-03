EOS launches versatile online platform and LinkedIn group to fight the further spread of the virus

Become part of the #3DAgainstCorona movement, join forces with the AM community

Working together to make a difference: caring in times of COVID-19

KRAILLING, Germany, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EOS, the world's leading technology supplier in the field of industrial 3D printing of metals and polymers, today launched a versatile online platform and LinkedIn Group to support the battle against COVID-19 on all levels.

All.Together.Strong More

EOS Logo More

In times of crisis individuals, organizations and governments need to stand together. EOS wants to thank the AM community that has been working tirelessly to find strong solutions for the fight against Corona. The EOS team were fascinated by various activities all over the world and made it their prerogative to support in times of need. Right now, the team is developing solutions and utilizing their network to facilitate inspirational exchange. EOS leveraged its global network of suppliers, partners, customers and the broader EOS community. This is why EOS's open platform initiative features relevant data, impactful projects, and offers valuable files free to download – ready to print. All of these are designed to support pandemic-fighting and life-saving approaches. The 3DAgainstCorona site will be updated on a regular basis.

Marie Langer, CEO of EOS, adds: "Improving people's lives with the help of 3D printing has always been our aspiration. The current pandemic now calls for a joint approach, more than ever before. Today, we are asking all supporters to join us in tackling the challenges that lay ahead of us. Let's do what our technology is enabling us for: Let's think differently and push the boundaries of what is possible." She goes on to say: "We are extremely proud to work alongside so many brilliant minds inside and outside of EOS who are developing and delivering critical solutions for those in need."

How can others support?

Click here for the landing page: https://3dagainstcorona.eos.info/en

Click here to join the LinkedIn group: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/8919664/

Participate and help the joint community tackling this challenge. Please share inspiring best practices and examples. Use the #3DAgainstCorona to spread the word on social media.

Safety first