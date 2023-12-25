EOY 5 Funniest 2023 Political Moments We Refuse To Let Go

MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Republican presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) speaks to members of the media as he is seen behind fellow candidate Vivek Ramaswamy in the spin room following the NBC News Republican Presidential Primary Debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County on November 8, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Five presidential hopefuls squared off in the third Republican primary debate as former U.S. President Donald Trump, currently facing indictments in four locations, declined again to participate.



MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Republican presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) speaks to members of the media as he is seen behind fellow candidate Vivek Ramaswamy in the spin room following the NBC News Republican Presidential Primary Debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County on November 8, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Five presidential hopefuls squared off in the third Republican primary debate as former U.S. President Donald Trump, currently facing indictments in four locations, declined again to participate.

It’s been a pretty memorable year in politics. But let’s be honest...it’s been mostly for bad reasons. But there were also many hilarious and wacky moments, so without further ado, here are the ones we couldn’t stop laughing about on social media.

1. Tim Scott’s Mystery Girlfriend!

Right as the South Carolina Senator announced his departure from the Republican Presidential race, Sen. Tim Scott hard-launched his girlfriend. The months leading up to the girlfriend reveal were pretty funny seeing as many were beginning to suspect she wasn’t real.

Read more

4. The Republican House Speaker Fiasco

Although, this wasn’t really funny since the entire operation of Congress hung in the balance, the debacle had its hilarious moments. Republican’s inability to agree on anything or anyone was on full-display and the memes about it were perfection. The sharp contrast to Democrats’ easy time selecting Rep. Hakeem Jeffries as their leader was also very noticeable.

5. The Continued Meme-ification of Vice President Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris has continued to become fodder for a hilarious stream of memes. Her upbeat enthusiasm has sparked untold numbers of clips on TikTok. And yes, her famous non-silk press still takes center stage.

More from The Root

Sign up for The Root's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.