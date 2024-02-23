EPA announces $113M for WA water infrastructure

Feb. 22—SEATTLE — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Wednesday more than $113 million in federal funding for Washington drinking water and clean water infrastructure upgrades.

According to the announcement, almost half of the funding will be available as grants or principal forgiveness loans, ensuring funds reach underserved communities most in need of investments in water infrastructure.

"All Americans, no matter your zip code, deserve safe and clean water," EPA Region 10 Administrator Casey Sixkiller said in the announcement. "These historic investments give our local communities and tribal governments the crucial dollars needed to help replace aging water infrastructure such as lead pipes, improve wastewater and sanitation, and clean up dangerous toxins like PFAS in our water."

The funding EPA announced for Washington is part of a $5.8 billion investment through the Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds, the statement said. The investment will fund state-run, low-interest loan programs to address key challenges, with $2.6 billion going to the Clean Water SRF for wastewater and stormwater infrastructure and $3.2 billion going to the Drinking Water SRF for drinking water infrastructure nationwide.

"Every community in Washington depends on clean water," Governor Jay Inslee said in the statement. "Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Biden Administration is supporting important investments in drinking water and wastewater treatment facilities. Working together, we are building healthier communities and a healthier environment."