EPA awards nearly $1 billion for electric school buses — Delaware still wants a piece

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced some 67 grantees set to receive nearly $1 billion, for electric school buses.

The Clean School Bus Program Grants Competition, a first for the EPA under President Joe Biden, will help these selectees purchase over 2,700 clean school buses in 280 school districts serving over 7 million students across 37 states, according to Monday's announcement. About 95% of the buses will be completely electric.

“Today, we are announcing nearly $1 billion to fund clean school buses across the nation," said Vice President Kamala Harris in the press release. "As part of our work to tackle the climate crisis, the historic funding we are announcing today is an investment in our children, their health and their education. It also strengthens our economy by investing in American manufacturing and America’s workforce."

The 2024 announcement brings the program impact to $2 billion in awards, according to the press release, funding roughly 5,000 electric and low-emission school buses nationwide. The $5 billion program includes both a grant program and a rebate program, which allows selectees to receive awards before purchasing eligible buses that replace existing school buses.

Delaware did not land one of Monday's grants.

The Delaware Department of Education had applied in this round, though no award was issued. And DDOE says it will be working to submit a 2023 rebate application for units not funded in the grant. The state previously saw $809,000 in EPA rebate dollars in 2022 rebates, securing four replaced buses for Colonial School District. EPA is currently accepting applications for the 2023 Clean School Bus Rebate Program until Jan. 31.

Air pollution from older diesel engines is linked to asthma and other conditions, EPA explains in its announcement. And phasing out these engines — which disproportionately affect communities of color and Tribal communities — aims to ensure cleaner air.

A barrier for many has been the question of charging stations.

The EPA says "proactive and ongoing communication" with key stakeholders — like school boards and local utilities — is critical to successful deployment. The agency has created a Utility Partnership Template to encourage early and engagement between applicants and utility companies, as investments continue.

Grantees will work with their Regional Project Officers, according to the agency, to finalize project plans and purchase their awarded new buses and eligible infrastructure.

