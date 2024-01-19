EPA cracking down on max lead levels. What it means for this Wappingers Falls playground

Last summer, a small neighborhood park in the Village of Wappingers Falls was temporarily closed due to a reported claim that old cables hanging about the park had been contaminating the soil with lead.

The New York Department of Health and state Department of Environmental Conservation tested the soil at the time and found no evidence, based on nationally recommended screening levels, of elevated or widespread lead contamination in the areas that were sampled.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced it is lowering those recommended screening levels for lead in soil at residential properties where children live and play.

Temple Park in the Village of Wappingers Falls has reopened following Verizon investigating the area for lead contamination on August 2, 2023.

The health department and the DEC took 25 soil samples at Temple Park and surrounding areas in July 2023. According to the EPA, the maximum acceptable limit for children's play areas was set at 400 parts per million. All but one of the samples collected at and near the park contained lead levels below 400 parts per million.

The EPA has now lowered the screening level for lead in soil to 200 ppm from 400 ppm.

Five of the test locations at Temple Park showed levels in the range of 224 ppm to 410 ppm, and four locations were in the range of 180 ppm and 199 ppm, according to the DOH's sampling report of lead in soil at Temple Park and adjacent areas of Dutchess Terrace and Market Street.

At locations where there are other sources of lead exposure such as lead pipes, the EPA uses a screening standard of 100 ppm. Many of the village's residential properties are known to have exposure to lead through water pipes. Five of the soil results from the park fell in the range of 101 ppm and 161 ppm.

The DOH is reviewing what the updated guidance will mean for the park and for Dutchess County if any action will be taken.

By lowering the screening standard, the EPA expects to investigate more residential properties. However, the screening level alone will not trigger an investigation. The EPA uses other conditions such as risk factors and community input when deciding if a location needs to be cleaned under the Superfund law and Resource Conservation and Recovery Act.

The Village of Wappingers Falls was notified by U.S. Rep. Pat Ryan's office of the change to the screening standards. No action has been taken yet, according to John Karge, the village clerk.

