EPA lawsuit reaches settlement on Chesapeake Bay pollution caused by Pennsylvania

In a filing Wednesday, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia was notified that the parties are dismissing a 2020 lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency for its failure to keep Pennsylvania accountable for water pollution.

The suit, filed by various Maryland environmental groups, asked the EPA to demand that Pennsylvania develop and implement a plan to meet its commitments to reduce pollution under the Chesapeake Clean Water Blueprint.

The agency published the settlement agreement for public comment in April, ultimately approving it after considering the comments received.

The terms of the settlement include:

• The agency will take a close look at farms not currently required to have federal permits that have proximity to rivers and streams to see if there is significant damage to water quality from manure generation, manure management practices and/or available storage capacity, and compliance history.• If the agency determines that a farm is a significant contributor of pollution, EPA will confer with Pennsylvania about designating the farm as a point source subject to permitting.

Concerning urban and suburban polluted runoff, the EPA will begin to evaluate whether sources of stormwater that are not currently subject to federal regulations are adding pollution to local rivers and streams. If the agency determines that a particular source, or sector of sources, contributes to a violation EPA will, at a minimum, confer with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

“Clean water is essential to the health of local communities, economies and our quality of life. This settlement addresses some of the most severe agricultural pollution problems by targeting efforts toward Pennsylvania counties where the need is greatest," said Hilary Harp Falk, Chesapeake Bay Foundation president and CEO.

Finally, the agreement stipulates the agency will also determine whether there are any Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection-issued general permits or individual permits within the Pennsylvania portion of the Bay watershed that have been administratively extended. They will work to develop a permit reissuance strategy designed to bring permits up to date and significantly reduce the number of administratively extended permits.

The basis of the lawsuit

The suit was filed during the Trump administration by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and its partners, including Anne Arundel County, the Maryland Watermen’s Association, and Bobby Whitescarver and Jeanne Hoffman.

The attorneys general for Delaware, Maryland, the District of Columbia and Virginia filed a separate and similar suit. The court combined the cases.

According to the original court filing, Maryland environmental groups contended the agency previously failed to require Pennsylvania to develop a plan to fully meet the pollution reduction goals, including identifying the necessary funding, or imposing consequences.

Under the settlement, EPA will prioritize efforts in Pennsylvania on the counties that contribute the most pollution to, or have the largest impact on, local rivers and streams. Those are Lancaster, York, Bedford, Cumberland, Centre, Franklin and Lebanon counties.

“A recent report from leading Bay scientists identifies several reasons that efforts to reduce pollution from agriculture and urban/suburban stormwater have not met expectations including the lack of targeting investments to the most effective places," Falk said.

She noted this settlement takes a step forward with a focus on specific problem areas. And while they are encouraged by recent investments from the state of Pennsylvania and leadership from the agency, there is still a long way to go.

“We look forward to working with EPA, Pennsylvania’s farming community, conservation organizations and government officials as the Commonwealth, and all the states, seek to fulfill their commitments to clean water.“By following the science and working together, we can leave clean water, strong economies, and a vibrant heritage to the next generation," Falk said.

