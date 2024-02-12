Should the EPA outlaw lead water pipes? Brenna Bird says a proposed rule is 'unrealistic'

The Environmental Protection Agency wants to get rid of all lead water pipes, but Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird has concerns about the agency's proposed rules.

In December, the EPA proposed a new rule, which would go farther than the 2021 Lead and Copper Rule Revisions set to take effect this fall. The new rule would mandate complete lead pipe removal within ten years.

Bird joined 14 attorneys general in sending the EPA a letter opposing the further measure. She called the proposal unrealistic and burdenous for Iowans.

"Biden’s overreaching and unrealistic pipe-replacement mandate will impose big-time costs on Iowa homeowners,” Bird said in a news release.

Workers from Torgerson Excavating work to replace lead water lines in the Des Moines River Bend area Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.

In Des Moines, an estimated 20,000 homes have service lines made of lead, a toxic metal that can be harmful to human health even at low exposure levels, according to Des Moines Water Works.

The original 2021 EPA measure calls for pipe replacement only if dangerous levels of lead are detected.

Des Moines Water Works has previously told customers that even without lead service lines being replaced, its water is safe to drink and use.

"We do not have a lead and drinking water problem here in Des Moines," Water Works CEO Ted Corrigan told to the Register in 2023. "We test regularly. We have not found lead in the drinking water."

Bird is joining fellow attorneys general from Kansas, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and Wyoming in opposing the new rule.

"Not only does Biden’s new mandate far exceed EPA’s authority, it reaches into Iowans’ pockets at a time when families are already struggling with sky-high costs and inflation," Bird said in a release. "The new mandate will force homeowners to pay up to as much as $12,300 per replacement. We’re calling on EPA to follow the law and withdraw the rule.”

In total, Iowa has around 96,440 lead service lines across the state, which could cost Iowans and utility companies about $1.35 billion. That means there would be a nearly $80 billion cost to replace every single line.

The Biden administration says the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides $15 billion for lead service line replacement, with another $11.7 billion in federal financing available through the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund program. That's only a fraction of the estimated $80 billion needed nationwide.

These 15 attorneys general cite the new "Biden EPA rule" as unlawful, unworkable, underfunded and unnecessary. They instead favor the original 2021 rule.

"The proposed rule is not only heavy-handed but also an unreasonable way to achieve this goal. It sets an almost impossible timeline, will cost billions, and will infringe on the rights of the States and their residents—all for benefits that may be entirely speculative," the letter states.

Kyle Werner is a reporter for the Register. Reach him at kwerner@dmreg.com

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: EPA lead pipe replacement rule challenged by attorneys general