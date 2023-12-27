New EPA program allows easier path to federal funding for local environmental projects

Smaller organizations focused on environmental justice will have an easier pathway to receive federal funding after a recent change in how applications are processed.

The Environmental Protection Agency tapped RTI International, an "independent nonprofit research institute dedicated to improving the human condition," to serve as its environmental justice grantmaker, receiving the $100 million overarching grant.

Grant awards are provided under this EPA program created by the Inflation Reduction Act.

Organizations can apply to RTI International for a subgrant to fund different environmental projects. Examples given include small local cleanups, emergency preparedness and disaster resiliency, environmental workforce development, fence-line air quality and asthma-related projects, healthy home programs and those addressing illegal dumping, among others.

Subgrants are available in Missouri, Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska as part of the Biden administration's Investing in America Agenda.

“Community-based organizations understand the needs of the areas in which they live, work, and play, and are best suited to address the unique environmental and public health concerns of communities with environmental justice concerns,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Meg McCollister. “The Environmental Justice Thriving Communities Grantmaking program will help our Heartland Region 7 communities get access to the funds they need to make local changes based on local needs.”

EPA Grantmakers work in collaboration with EPA’s Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights to issue subgrants to community-based, nonprofit organizations and other eligible organizations representing disadvantaged communities.

RTI International will design a comprehensive application and submission processes, award environmental justice subgrants, implement tracking and reporting systems, and provide resources and support to communities. The subgrants are expected to become available by summer 2024.

There are three tiers of subgrants available.

Tier One will consist of grants for $150,000 for assessment; Tier Two will consist of grants for $250,000 for planning; and Tier Three will consist of grants for $350,000 for project development. In addition, $75,000 will be available for capacity-constrained, community-based organizations through a non-competitive process under Tier One. Each grantmaker will design and implement a distribution program best suited for their region and communities.

