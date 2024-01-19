EPA removes over 800 bottles of chemicals in Reedley lab cleanup

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Environmental Protection Agency has finished its cleanup of chemicals at the illegal biolab in the City of Reedley after only two days at the site.

Reedley City Manager Nicole Zieba says the operation was a smooth and efficient one, which really helped them fast-track the project that was initially projected to take around a week.

“What the EPA has told us is they removed over 800 bottles of chemicals from this site overall,” said Zieba.

While some equipment remains on site, from the operation to remove the haphazardly stored chemicals, found in things like water bottles and laundry detergent containers, all contractors from the EPA have moved out.

“We’re really thrilled. Nothing really truly unusual was found. And so, that helped the cleanup go a lot faster than expected,” Zieba told us outside the building.

This step is part of the final phase after it all started when an illegal hose was discovered coming from the back of the lab by Code Enforcement Officer Jesalyn Harper in December 2022.

Zieba shared that the milestone feels great for everyone involved.

“It’s such a nice feeling to know that every hazard that possibly could have been in that facility has now been removed,” she said. “The chemical removal was one of the last main pieces. And right now, what we’re left with is a facility that has the illicit pregnancy tests and COVID tests.”

Federal and state crews from the FDA and California FDB will move in to destroy the tests sometime in February.

Even though cleanup at the lab may have started to wind down, leaders from Reedley and Fresno County say there is plenty more work to do to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

“Our state and federal partners need to do more,” said Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig. “Myself, as well as representatives from our CIO’s office at the county, are going to be heading to Washington D.C. in a few weeks and we’re going to be talking to our congressional partners back in Washington about essentially a bill, or bills that need to be introduced to really regulate some of these private laboratories.”

As for the costs associated with the Reedley lab cleanup, Zieba says taxpayers will not be responsible for picking up the bill.

Instead, she says the property owner will.

The city and county have sent them an invoice for $310,000.

