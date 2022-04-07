EPA Set to Render Verdict on Dozens of Refinery Biofuel Waivers

Jennifer A. Dlouhy
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Facing a court deadline, the Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday is set to decide the fate of roughly three dozen refineries’ exemptions from 2018 biofuel-blending requirements.

The agency is expected to reject as many as 36 refinery requests for waivers from those 2018 quotas, including 31 that were previously granted, according to people familiar with the plans. It was not immediately clear how the EPA might require the previously exempted plants to prove compliance amid concerns about persistently high gasoline costs.

An EPA spokesman declined to comment on the matter.

At issue is the EPA’s approach to 2018 waivers, which was challenged by biofuel advocates. But in December, at the EPA’s request, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit sent the matter back to the agency for further review. The court gave the EPA as long as 120 days to issue new decisions, with the deadline looming Thursday.

Refining advocates, including allies on Capitol Hill, have been warning the Biden administration that if previously granted exemptions are reversed and refineries are required to cover those 2018 obligations, it could roil a market for biofuel compliance credits known as renewable identification numbers, or RINs. They cautioned that a reversal could lead to greater demand for RINs and potentially higher gasoline costs, undermining the Biden administration’s efforts to lower prices at the pump.

However, supporters of biodiesel and corn-based ethanol have argued that the 2018 exemptions from Renewable Fuel Standard mandates, covering RINs representing some 1.43 billion gallons, were improperly granted and should be reversed.

Fuel price implications could weigh on the agency’s decision making, ClearView Energy Partners said in a research note to clients Wednesday. Resolving 2018 exemptions “in some way that would increase RIN demand could contribute to the cost of RFS compliance” at a current cost of about 15 cents per gallon, ClearView said.

The EPA has proposed denying dozens of pending refinery petitions for exemptions from other years.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

