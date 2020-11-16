ePac UK Silverstone achieves BRC certification

ePac Quality Team

Daiana Bogdan and Martin Pugh (from left to right), our Quality Team





Daiana Bogdan and Martin Pugh (from left to right), our Quality Team

ePac Production Team

Our Production Team at ePac UK Silverstone





Our Production Team at ePac UK Silverstone

Leading flexible packaging provider ePac has demonstrated its commitment to serve customers with outstanding products by achieving BRC certification. The accreditation will allow ePac UK to enter sectors of the market only accessible to certified producers as the company continues to increase its market share.



SILVERSTONE, United Kingdom, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePac UK is pleased to announce that its UK Silverstone site has been given certification for the BRC Global Standard for Packaging Materials. The facility in Northamptonshire was given an A Grade following an in-depth audit carried out at the beginning of September and is now ready to serve customers that require BRC compliance.

“Getting BRC certification validates the quality of our business and we are of course thrilled to have passed the inspection and been given the top grade by the auditors,” says John Peat, Managing Director & Partner at ePac Silverstone. “Right from the start, we have had excellent quality management systems in place – it is quite simply part of the ePac DNA – but we now have the formal seal of approval to support that.”

The BRC Global Standard for Packaging Materials, which was designed to protect consumers, covers the manufacturing of glass, paper, metal, flexible plastics, and other types of packaging, as well as the associated printing and chemical processes. It is used worldwide by manufacturers producing packaging materials for any product that ends up in the hands of consumers and is a requirement from most major brands in the FMCG sector.

During the audit, an approved certification body visits the factory to look at all aspects of the business, from the commitment of the senior management to staff training and their protective clothing to personal hygiene. The company’s hazard and risk management system, its product safety and quality management, the standard of the site, and the product and process control will be thoroughly scrutinized leaving no stone unturned.

Story continues

ePac serves local customers with flexible packaging solutions that are produced at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, which houses multiple HP Indigo 20000 Digital Presses and the latest in converting equipment for making roll stock and pouches. During its first year of production, ePac UK has attracted a large number of clients with much more waiting in the wings for the site to become BRC approved.

John concludes, “It has been an incredible year for ePac Silverstone, and BRC certification was the next logical step in our quest to serve customers with high-quality packaging delivered at speed. Not only will it open up new parts of the market for us, but it will also reduce the audit burden on brand owners and retailers. The list of customers keen to work with us once we got the BRC stamp has been growing rapidly, so I’m very pleased to be able to make this announcement and open up our doors to them.”

ABOUT ePac Silverstone

As a leading full-service provider of multiple types of flexible pouches and roll stock for small to medium-sized brands, ePac Silverstone offers a sustainable, integrated approach with the fastest time to market and highest quality, digitally printed packaging.

For more information, please visit​ ​ ePacFlexibles.co.uk .

Media contact

Maria Lyri

Marketing Coordinator

ePac Flexible Packaging

mlyri@epacflexibles.com

+44 3301 330484 ext. 1208

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fc23f3da-1346-44a2-af8d-a83535a8963a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5682cddd-50a0-4db1-bbd3-fa0f9e515380



