EPACC seeks $1 million grant for building project

Feb. 17—Crawford County's lead economic development agency is hoping to build off of previous success it's had in Greenwood Township.

The Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County (EPACC) is seeking a state grant toward constructing a second 20,000-square-foot prospect building, Executive Director Jim Becker said.

The agency has applied for a $1 million state grant from the PA SITES program, Beck said at the EPACC's annual corporators meeting Thursday in Saegertown.

The total project is estimated at $2.2 million and is proposed on land the agency owns off Adamsville Road in the Keystone Regional Industrial Park, Becker said. If awarded, the EPACC would supply the remaining $1.2 million toward the project.

Out of 200 applications submitted to the state, the EPACC is one of about 18 finalists for a potential share of a $10 million grant available from the PA SITES program, Becker said.

The program, announced last September, will offer $10 million in grant funding to help sites in Pennsylvania become "shovel ready" for businesses. Applications were from late September to earlier November 2023 for economic development authorities and agencies and municipalities.

"The land we own already is subdivided, all the permitting (needed) is ready," Becker said.

The building would be next to another building the EPACC built a few years ago as a prospect building and sold more than two years ago.

RGS Products Inc. of Waterford, a maker of architectural railings and panels, bought the initial 20,000-square-foot prospect building in 2021. The company has since expanded the building to 40,000 square feet and now employs 25 people, Becker said.

"We get calls (from firms) for manufacturing space," Becker said. "Of 20,000-square-foot buildings, none are around if you need one."

The second prospective manufacturing building would also be constructed to be expandable, Becker said. Proceeds from its sale, then would be used to build a third and, eventually a fourth building on property the EPACC has, he said.

Grant awards are expected to be announced in March.

