EPAM Reconfirms Business Outlook for Q1 and Withdraws Full Year 2020 Guidance due to COVID-19 Uncertainties

NEWTOWN, Pa., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, announced it expects first quarter revenues to be in the range of $649 to $653 million and revenue growth compared to the corresponding period last year to be at least 24.5% on an as reported basis. In addition, the Company expects first quarter profitability to be consistent with or better than the outlook provided during its fourth quarter and full year 2019 earnings call on February 20, 2020. Due to heightened uncertainty related to the potential impacts of COVID–19 on the Company's second quarter and full year business results, EPAM is withdrawing its full year 2020 financial outlook.

"EPAM's purpose has always been to help our customers navigate waves of change brought on by disruption, and with the demands of the new global operating environment, we had to quickly adapt our operations to support customers around the world with their complex and often, mission critical needs," said Arkadiy Dobkin, CEO & President, EPAM. "In recent weeks, we have taken proactive steps to ensure the safety and well-being of more than 38,000 EPAMers, as well as made changes to enable us to continue to support the operations of hundreds of customers around the world by switching over 98% of EPAM employees to a secure and productive work from home delivery model. We've done this with minimal service interruptions and in close collaboration with our customers, many of whom have expressed appreciation for our professionalism and commitment to their business priorities. While we expect to see ongoing pressures on 'business as usual' operations, we believe that our attention to customer value and our ability to adapt to changing operating and market conditions should better position EPAM for the future."

EPAM will provide a business update as part of its first quarter fiscal 2020 earnings call, scheduled for May 7, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Financial Disclosure Advisory

The amounts and financial results described in this press release reflect the Company's estimates based solely upon information available to it as of the date of this press release, which are not a comprehensive statement of its financial results or position as of March 31, 2020. The actual amounts that the Company reports will be subject to its financial closing procedures and any adjustments that may be made prior to the time its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 are finalized.