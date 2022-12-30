EPAM Systems (EPAM) Gained 22% in Q3

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

Renaissance Investment Management, an investment management company, released its “Midcap Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy returned -0.43% (net) compared to a -0.65% return for the Russell Midcap Growth Index. A focus on high-quality growth stocks at attractive valuations led the strategy to outperform the index in the quarter. The Consumer Discretionary and Energy sectors significantly contributed to the strategy’s performance while Health Care and Real Estate detracted from the performance. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Renaissance Investment highlighted stocks like EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) in its Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) is a global digital platform engineering and software development services provider. On December 29, 2022, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) stock closed at $330.74 per share. One-month return of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) was -10.51% and its shares lost 50.87% of their value over the last 52 weeks. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has a market capitalization of $19.022 billion.

Renaissance Investment made the following comment about EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) was the top contributor to our performance in the third quarter, gaining 22.9%. The company reported strong operating results, benefiting from favorable macro trends with corporate customers accelerating their digital transition to the cloud. In addition, EPAM has made impressive progress with relocating its workforce from Ukraine to other Eastern European countries."

Photo by mahdis mousavi on Unsplash

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 34 hedge fund portfolios held EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) at the end of the third quarter, which was 36 in the previous quarter.

We discussed EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) in another article and shared Harding Loevner's views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • J.P. Morgan Sees 70% Upside for These 2 Auto Stocks

    There’s been a lot of talk about the downward economic pressures that have pummeled the markets in 2022 – maybe too much such talk. Yes, the S&P 500 is down almost 21%, and the NASDAQ is down 35%, but investors can still find sound opportunities. J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman has been sorting through the automotive industry stocks, and he’s found several that are worth a closer look. So let’s do just that. We know that the auto industry has its own particular headwinds, including the ongoing

  • 1 Bargain-Basement Warren Buffett Stock Down 89% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

    Few investors can hold a candle to renowned Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Since he assumed control of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, its stock has generated gains of more than 20% annually and, in total, has soared an eye-popping 3,641,613%. In light of the macroeconomic headwinds that have persisted over the past year, an increasing number of investors are poring over Buffett's laundry list of holdings, looking for diamonds in the rough.

  • 3 Top Stocks With Dividend Yields Above 10%

    It's common for companies to up their dividend payouts when business is fruitful, making them enticing investments for income-focused investors from a shorter-term perspective.

  • 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    AI can be a $1.8 trillion opportunity by 2030, which means there's plenty of promise, and potentially some danger, built into this cutting-edge trend.

  • FTX customers are reportedly taking huge losses on their outstanding investments so they don't have to wait months for bankruptcy claims

    Cherokee Acquisition's online marketplace pays 8 to 12 cents on every dollar of FTX deposit claims.

  • Investor sentiment is worse than it was at the depths of the Great Financial Crisis in 2008 - but that suggests a stock market bottom is near, Fundstrat says

    "Periods of such depressed sentiment have corresponded with secular lows in stocks," Fundstrat said.

  • 15 Companies That Are Buying Back Their Stock

    In this article, we take a look at 15 companies that are buying back stock. If you want to see more companies that are buying back stock, go directly to 5 Companies That Are Buying Back Their Stock. Stock buybacks and dividends are the two main ways companies return excess capital back to shareholders. Unlike […]

  • Time to Lean Into These 3 ‘Oversold’ Stocks, Say Analysts

    The last 12 months have seen a combination of volatile trading and a relentlessly downward trend in the stock market. The end result, in this last week of the year, is broad based losses – a 21% ytd drop in the S&P 500, and 35% in the NASDAQ – that have hurt investors and cut into portfolio returns. But even in a bearish year, investors can still find islands of opportunity. The key here is to recognize those stocks that are oversold, that have seen worse losses than they should have. These are

  • Want to Invest Like Warren Buffett? Buy These 2 Top Stocks and Hold Them Forever

    The Oracle of Omaha's preferred length of time to hold an investment is "forever" -- which is quite a long holding period. It's perfectly fine to consider following Buffett into a couple of his stock positions as long as you're willing to be as patient as he is and refrain from selling for quite some time. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) only accounts for around 0.02% of Buffett's portfolio, but it's a strong example of how and why his investing strategy is successful over time.

  • Should I take Social Security at 62 or wait? Here are 3 smart reasons to start getting your checks ASAP

    Being patient doesn't always pay off.

  • 2 Explosive Stocks Down 75% to 92% to Buy Before 2023

    The market events of the past year have discounted stocks across a variety of industries. Today, we're going to take a look at two such stocks that are trading down by approximately 75% to 92% over the trailing 12 months, but both of which could still enrich investors' portfolios many times over in the long term. Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to assess risk and determine approvals for people using additional factors like education and income, is seeking to change this dated system.

  • The stock market is range-bound over the short term. Don’t expect that to last long.

    The U.S. stock market, as measured by the S&P 500 Index (SPX) has struggled this week overall, during what is typically a seasonally bullish period. Typically, SPX rallies a little over 1% during that time period. The SPX chart itself has resistance at 3900-3940, after the breakdown below 3900 in mid-December.

  • 'We Are Entering The Best Real Estate Market Opportunity Since 2008': Why This Billionaire Investor Is Aggressively Buying Income-Producing Properties

    If you own a home or have been interested in buying one, you are aware of the sizeable U.S. residential real estate downturn. Sales numbers are dropping to their lowest rates since 2020, but interest rates continue to rise to around 6.5%. This scenario doesn’t mean investors should look to another option viewed as less volatile. Take real estate investment trusts (REITs), for example. REITs are not just a platform for investing in residential real estate, offering properties such as retail space

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for the New Year’s Weekend.

    Here’s what you need to know about trading hours ahead of the holiday weekend. The New York Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq Stock Market, and over-the-counter markets will be open standard trading hours on Friday. The Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and the Paris Stock Exchange will be open their normal hours on Friday.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Supercharge Your Passive Income Portfolio

    All three of these high-yield dividend stocks have a long history of annual payout raises and an ability to raise their distributions without breaking their balance sheets. Shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) have risen more than 50% from a low point in October. Right now, AbbVie's dividend doesn't offer much more than a savings account.

  • Owning real estate for passive income is one of the most common myths in investing — but here are 3 realistic ways to make it work

    Thinking about an investment property? You might want to think again.

  • Biotech: 3 Profitable Bios Worth Owning

    The biotechnology space can be a difficult area to generate profits. Drugs take years to develop and often fail FDA approval. Today we will look at three top biotech stocks that are very profitable and have attractive future prospects.

  • 3 Dividend Growth Stocks That Have Increased Their Payouts for a Combined 188 Years

    Three of those companies are Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), American States Water (NYSE: AWR), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). Johnson & Johnson is one of the top names in healthcare and a massive company overall, with a market capitalization of over $460 billion. Consumer health may be the most visible and noticeable area of its operations, but it's one that is also going away -- Johnson & Johnson is spinning off that business next year to focus more on medical devices and pharmaceuticals, which generate the bulk of the company's revenue.

  • Analysis-Is the party over? Mexico's peso could lose solid gains in 2023

    Mexico's peso, which is ending 2022 with one of its strongest performances in a decade, could have its gains wiped out in 2023 after an expected end to the Bank of Mexico's rate hikes cycle and a possible recession in top trade partner the United States. The peso last month clawed its way back to pre-pandemic levels and has appreciated over 5% versus the U.S. dollar in 2022, making it one of the best-performing global currencies alongside Brazil's real. But the peso's impressive run may be ending as markets expect the large capital flows to Mexico in recent months, attracted by the Bank of Mexico's restrictive monetary policy stance, could soon start to slow.

  • Regulators in the Bahamas Are Holding $3.5 Billion in FTX Customer Assets

    Concerns over the security of assets in FTX custody prompted the Bahamian regulator to step in, a statement says.